Prince Harry’s ‘homesick,’ reaching out to friends for advice on how to end Royal rift

Prince Harry’s been asking friends for advice on how to end the Royal rift, royal expert has claimed.

Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry has reportedly been calling his friends in the U.K. for advice on how to end the rift between him and senior members of the Royal Family, it has been claimed.

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal expert Robert Lacey claimed the Duke of Sussex is reportedly desperate for healing the widening rift with his father Charles, Prince of Wales, and his brother William, Duke of Cambridge, following allegations he made during recent media and TV appearances.

Tensions between Harry and the Royal Family deepened after he severely criticized the Royals, including his father, Charles, during an appearance on the Armchair Podcast with host Dax Shepard and later on his Apple TV+ mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Harry is reportedly concerned about the backlash he suffered after accusing the Royal Family of neglect and questioning his father and the Queen’s parenting skills.

William and Harry’s friends want to end the feud between them

The latest news follows reports that William and Harry’s mutual friends have been mediating between the brothers as part of efforts to end the feud between the brothers.

However, the well-intentioned efforts failed when Harry and William began quarreling during a peace meeting arranged at the castle after Prince Philip’s burial in April.

Harry is ‘homesick’ and reaching out to friends for support

Lacey claimed that following the furious backlash generated by Harry’s public criticism of Charles, the Duke of Sussex has grown “homesick” and he’s been reaching out to his old friends for support.

Harry’s been talking to his friends, including schoolmates, former military colleagues, and aides. He’s been asking them for advice on how to end the rift with his family and has been willing to admit that he made mistakes in his handling of the Megxit crisis.

“I’m told that Harry has been telling friends he would like to reconcile, and is willing to admit some of the missteps he has made,” Lacey wrote.

Harry is back in the U.K. for Diana memorial statue unveiling

News that Harry’s been calling friends for advice and wants to admit his mistakes comes after he returned to the U.K. for the upcoming unveiling of a memorial statue in honor of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry arrived in the U.K. from Los Angeles on Friday. His American Airlines flight landed in London’s Heathrow Airport after midday.

Royal aides drove the Duke of Sussex from the airport to his former Frogmore Cottage home now occupied by Prince Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Harry returned alone to the U.K., leaving his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, back at home in California.

The Queen reportedly drove to Frogmore to meet Harry

The Queen was reportedly spotted driving her green Jaguar to Frogmore Cottage to meet Harry about half-an-hour after he arrived in the house.

A source told The Sun that the Queen went to Frogmore to talk with Harry and mediate in the crisis rocking the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prince Charles will not attend the Diana statue unveiling event and he has no plans to meet Harry during his visit to the U.K.

Charles and the Queen are currently visiting Scotland.