William angrily accused Meghan of bullying Kensington Palace staff, royal expert claims

Prince William reportedly accused Meghan Markle of mistreating Kensington Palace staff. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince William reportedly lashed out angrily at Meghan Markle over allegations that she bullied Kensington Palace staff, a royal expert has claimed.

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal expert Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, claimed that the Duke of Cambridge complained bitterly about his sister-in-law’s behavior and accused her of mistreating royal staff.

Lacey also reported that the brothers quarreled bitterly during a peace meeting and were unable to put aside their differences. The meeting, arranged by members of the Royal Family and close friends, took place inside the castle after Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

Monsters & Critics reported at the time that Harry and William were spotted chatting after the funeral service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Media reports claimed that Kate helped to break the ice between the brothers. She was seen having a conversation with Harry as they left the chapel and later, reportedly, drew William into the conversation.

The three senior members of the Royal Family were pictured chatting as they walked away from the chapel. Kate later drew back to allow the two brothers to continue their conversation alone.

Willian and Harry started quarreling as soon as they entered the castle

Although the sight of the royal brothers strolling along outside St. George’s Chapel raised hopes of reconciliation among Royal fans, sources said that no sooner had they entered the castle than they began quarreling.

“But those hopes [of reconciliation] were dashed within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision. They started quarreling again,” Lacey wrote.

“There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever,” a friend of the royal brothers reportedly said. “The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”

The bickering ended hopes of reconciliation after Philip’s funeral.

William was infuriated by Meghan

William was reportedly infuriated by Meghan’s alleged bullying of Kensington Palace staff, it was claimed.

According to Lacey, when one of the brother’s mutual friends who was acting as peacemaker between them pointed out to William that everyone has a difficult sister-in-law, William burst out saying, “But look at the way that b****y woman treated my staff — merciless!”

Harry’s friends reportedly acknowledged that the Duchess of Sussex was a difficult person due to her “bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity.”

“Meghan can be a 500 percent nightmare. The never-ending PR. She’s just so . . . American!'” a closed friend of Harry acknowledged, according to Lacey.

William ‘threw Harry out’ of the Kensington Palace household

William was reportedly so infuriated by Meghan’s alleged mistreatment of Kensington Royal Staff that he decided to split their joint Kensington Palace household.

According to royal expert Lacey writing in The Times, William wanted to be permanently separated from Meghan after a heated exchange with Harry over allegations that Meghan mistreated royal staff.

William “wanted Meghan removed … from the hitherto harmonious joint [Kensington Palace] household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade,” Lacey claimed.

William also allegedly insisted he did not want Meghan to attend the upcoming unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial statue on Kensington Palace grounds.

Harry and William are set to unveil a statue in honor of Princess Diana

The latest news comes ahead of the reunion of the royal brothers at the long-awaited unveiling of a memorial statue in honor of their late mother, Diana.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 1, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace. The date of the unveiling coincides with the 60th anniversary of Diana’s birth.

Diana, born on July 1, 1961, died tragically in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. She was only 36 years old at the time of her death.

William and Harry first announced plans to honor their mother with a memorial statue back n August 2017. Despite the rift between the brothers following Megxit, they worked together on the project to honor their mom.

In August 2020, they released a joint statement that the memorial statue will be unveiled on July 1, 2021.