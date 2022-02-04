Prince Harry now wants to stop causing ‘upset’ to Queen as feud appears to ‘soften,’ according to royal expert

A royal expert has said Prince Harry wants to stop upsetting the Queen. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia and StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Harry may be laying low at the moment because he doesn’t want to cause his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, any more heartache after what has been a very difficult year, at least according to one royal expert.

Rumors have been rife in recent weeks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, may be planning a trip back to the UK. This has led to speculation that there may be a thaw in relations between the warring factions of the Windsor family.

Last month, Harry initiated legal proceedings against the British government, claiming that it had unfairly taken away his and Meghan’s right to have police protection while in the UK. The Sussexes’ lost their security detail when they upped sticks for America at the start of 2020.

Is the feud between Harry and Royal family softening?

Harry’s move has prompted suspicion that the wandering royals are about to return. And now royal biographer Katie Nicholl has told Closer that a visit from the Duke and Duchess could “soften” the feud that has been growing between the couple, especially with Prince William and Prince Charles.

Nicholl, the author of The Future Queen, a biography of Kate Middleton, also said she thought Harry now “realized how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now.”

It has been a fairly disastrous year for Queen Elizabeth, who lost her husband, Prince Philip, last April while dealing with the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they accused a member of the royal family of making racist comments.

The family has also been rocked by the sexual abuse allegations made against Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is contesting a case in New York after being accused of having underage sex with Virginia Giuffre.

However, a rumor circulated last month that Andrew’s court case may have provided a route back for Harry. When the older royal, Andrew, was stripped of his royal titles and patronages last month, royal expert Neil Sean claimed a source had told him Harry had offered to help out with some of the royal duties.

Prince Charles sent invite to Harry and Meghan

In a further sign that the feud may be softening, Prince Charles has reportedly invited Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet to come to stay for a visit. This would be the first time the America-based family would visit since their decision to quit as working royals, and it would be the first time that Charles would meet his granddaughter, Lilibet.

The family feud between tSussexes’es’ and William and Charles seemed to have only been going in one downhill direction after the Oprah Winfrey interview; however, perhaps we are finally seeing some green shoots in their relationship, which will lead to a reconciliation.