Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee, won’t stand with Royal family

Meghan and Harry will stand separately from the Royals. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia/StarMaxWorldwide



Royal enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her platinum jubilee this year, which marks 70 years of service– the longest in English monarch history. Royal fans were unsure if Meghan and Harry would make an appearance because Harry has missed most major Royal events since he left the country with Meghan two years ago.

There is one caveat to Meghan and Harry’s attendance, however, as the California residents will stand separately from the Royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee and stand separately

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ceremony. The status of the couple’s attendance was previously unknown, but it seems tensions have eased a bit since Meghan and Harry’s surprise visit to the palace last month.

A spokesperson for the couple told Page Six, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

The Queen just turned 96, and this will mark the first time she meets her great-granddaughter Lilibet. But according to a statement from the palace, Meghan and Harry will not stand with Queen Elizabeth.

The public statement read, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Meghan and Harry famously stepped back from public duties in 2020 before moving to Montecito, California. According to the palace statement, Meghan and Harry do not meet the criteria required to stand on the balcony with the Queen. Still, the spokesperson’s statement is an exciting development in the complex royal relationship.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is in June

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is an extended celebration of the Queen’s service of 70 years.

The Queen began her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on February 6. On that date, she announced her desire for Camila Parker Bowles to be named Queen Consort, an announcement that was surprising for many.

This Platinum Jubilee is particularly historic because the event marks the first British monarch to serve 70 years. The celebrations will culminate in a four-day banking holiday from June 2 to June 5.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations include a birthday parade, a horse derby, and lots of food.