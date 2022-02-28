Camilla Parker Bowles as Queen Consort causing drama for Royal family, Princes William and Harry ‘blindsided’ 

Prince Harry and Prince William “blindsided” by Camilla’s Queen Consort title. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The public was shocked when Camilla Parker Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles after Princess Diana, was named future Queen Consort.

Royal enthusiasts were not the only people surprised by Queen Elizabeth’s announcement. Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly “blindsided” by the news.

Before the announcement, Royal experts thought Camilla would be a Princess Consort. According to Royal sources, the unexpected news further drove a wedge between the Royal family.

Camilla called the announcement a “great honour.”

Earlier this month, The Queen made waves when she expressed desires for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

Apparently, William and Harry were just as surprised as the public. The unexpected news is fueling drama in the inner Royal circle.

Royal family author Christopher Andersen said that the Royal divide occurred because of many issues. He divulged, “It’s just whether or not they can get over this bad feeling. Then, of course, Queen [Elizabeth II]‘s health and these other considerations are there. I don’t think it helped with the Queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort, and that’s another issue.”

About the surprising Queen Consort announcement, Andersen said, “I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this.”

Queen Elizabeth II was famously absent from Charles and Camilla’s wedding, a perceived testament to her disapproval of the relationship. But it seems things have changed, as the Queen and Camilla’s relationship is better. Royal expert Howard Hodgson said that the Queen “absolutely adores” Bowles, despite her involvement in Prince Charles’ cheating scandal.

Camilla Parker Bowles named Queen Consort at the Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth recently began her platinum jubilee celebrations marking her 70 years of service as an English monarch. The festivities wrap up in June, on her 96th birthday. To begin the platinum jubilee, Queen Elizabeth gave Camilla a new designation.

The Queen said in a statement, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities conclude with a four-day weekend in June.