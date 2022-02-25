Camilla Parker Bowles reveals her plans as future Queen Consort. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Camilla Parker Bowles has revealed what her plans will be when she is Queen Consort.

The Duchess of Cornwall stated that she plans to continue her charity work.

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II made an announcement that she would like Camilla to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

Camilla revealed what her plans will be when she’s Queen Consort in a new interview with BBC presenter, Emma Barnett.

The Duchess has long worked with victims of domestic abuse and plans to continue doing so.

“Of course, it’s a great honor [becoming Queen Consort], it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it,” Camilla said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know, if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help… I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

She continued, “We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect. We have got to go back to the beginnings and… just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it’s lack of respect.”

She added, “It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong. I don’t think (the issue of abuse has) got any better. I think the lockdown was terrible because people actually couldn’t escape. And you see the numbers have gone up.”

Queen Elizabeth announced during her platinum jubilee that Camilla will be future Queen Consort

During her platinum jubilee festivities, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years since she ascended to the throne.

She took the opportunity to make it clear that she would like Camilla to be future Queen Consort.

She said in a statement, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Camilla recently contracted COVID-19

Camilla recently made headlines when she contracted COVID-19, four days after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus.

At the time, the severity of her symptoms were not reported.

A royal source revealed that Camilla is triple vaccinated against the virus.