Prince Harry accused of using recent Queen Elizabeth visit for publicity 

Prince Harry’s surprising visit to Queen Elizabeth ahead of the Invictus Games was a publicity stunt– so one royal biographer close to the situation claimed.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quietly visited the Queen last week. It was Meghan’s first time visiting since she relinquished her royal duties and Harry’s third time home since he left his native country.

But a royal biographer claimed Harry’s public discussion about the meeting was not the Queen’s style.

Prince Harry was a no-show for his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Harry has claimed that the United Kingdom is unsafe for him and his family and has not visited home much since his sudden departure. The Royal biographer suggested that Queen Elizabeth was upset by Harry’s failure to attend but that the Queen compartmentalized her feelings.

Prince Harry used the meeting with Queen Elizabeth for publicity

A Royal expert claimed that Prince Harry doesn’t have pure motives for meeting with Queen Elizabeth, and this is clear from the public discussion of his family meeting.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with the Queen last week before heading to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Royal Biographer Angela Levin claimed that Prince Harry used the meeting for publicity and that the Queen would not confide in Harry. She said, “I can’t imagine her confiding in him. She’s very astute. He’s there, and then the next day, he’s telling everybody about it. That is not what she’s like.”

She continued that the Queen was disappointed that Harry didn’t come to Prince Philip’s memorial. The biographer revealed, “There is absolutely no doubt that she was upset when Harry didn’t come last month to show appreciation for his grandfather. It was a family matter, a family issue. He could have easily been there.”

Levin also shared that the Queen is a master at compartmentalization and said, “The Queen has an extraordinary way of compartmentalizing things in her life. So she can be very unhappy and put it in a box in her head and carry on with other things. That resilience has been the making of her really.”

The biographer continued about the inappropriate nature of using a royal title for commercial gain.

She said, “To make money out of your grandmother when one of her great principles is when you’re a member of the royal family, you don’t use your status for commercial use. That is exactly what they are doing.”

Prince Harry has a ‘great’ meeting with Queen Elizabeth

Contrary to the Royal biographer’s reports, Prince Harry claimed the meeting was ‘great.’

Harry shared with Hoda Kotb details about his meeting with the Queen and his new home in California. Harry expressed, “Home for me now is, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way, as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara.”

Harry told TODAY about his visit with the Queen and revealed that she was doing well. He shared that he and the Queen laughed and sang her praises.

Harry continued about his grandmother, “she’s always got a great sense of humor with me.”

The Queen just turned 96 years old and won a battle with COVID-19.