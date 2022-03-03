Prince Harry using security issues as an ‘excuse’ to avoid family, Royal biographer claims 

Prince Harry uses security concerns as an “excuse” to avoid his family. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Using excuses to avoid family members is not exclusive to regular people. Royals do it too.

So alleges Royal biographer who claims that Prince Harry is using the excuse of security concerns to avoid his Royal family.

Prince Harry is suing the government for relinquishing his Royal security. Harry alleges that he and his family are unsafe without public security and want it provided.

Prince Harry, who currently lives in Montecito, California with Meghan Markle, might return to England this June for Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee. The platinum jubilee marks the Queen’s 70 years as an English monarch.

Prince Harry is using an ‘excuse’ to avoid his family

Royal biographer Tom Bower claims that Harry has written a book about his family that contains explosive details. Bower says that Harry cannot face his family because of his new book.

Bower says, “I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the U.K. anytime soon. And I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.”

Prince Harry has alleged that he and his family are unsafe in his native country.

​​His attorney, Shaheed Fatima, said, “This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back.”

There is no word if Harry and his family will return to England for Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday.

Prince Harry wants police protection to return to the United Kingdom

Prince Harry believes the United Kingdom is unsafe for him and his family. Harry announced legal action against the government if his security was not covered. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their public security when they relinquished royal duties.

A representative for Harry declared, “In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The Royal drama continues for Harry.

Prince Harry and Prince William were blindsided by Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Harry were ‘blindsided’ by their grandmother’s announcement last month.

Earlier this month, The Queen made waves when she expressed desires for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Charles becomes King. Before, speculators thought Camilla would receive the Princess Consort title.

Apparently, William and Harry were just as surprised as the public. The unexpected news is fueling drama in the inner Royal circle.

Royal family author Christopher Andersen discussed the Queen Consort announcement and said, “I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this.”

Time will tell how the Royal family recovers.