Meghan Markle accused of refusing to travel to the UK unless she could bring a camera crew

A royal source says Meghan is coming to Europe and taking cameras with her. But, the Duchess of Sussex will not come to the United Kingdom unless she can bring cameras with her.

Meghan Markle has not left the United States since she and Harry left their royal duties in 2020. Meghan plans to accompany Prince Harry to the Invictus Games this week in the Netherlands.

Harry and Meghan signed a major Netflix deal, and cameras are expected to follow the duo as they attend the games. Harry made headlines when he failed to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey late last month.

Meghan plans to accompany Prince Harry as he will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this month.

Meghan plans to accompany Prince Harry as he will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this month. According to a Royal Expert, Meghan won’t come to the UK unless she can document her experience with cameras.

A Royal Expert said, “Meghan is going because they’re doing the next Netflix documentary.” Meghan and Harry received a whopping $120 million in a deal where they promised to create content for Netflix.

The Royal source continued, “The Invictus Games don’t belong to her, she likes taking over things that she thinks will be productive for her. She’s not necessary there.”

The Invictus Games are an international tournament for wounded and injured former servicemen and women to compete in various sports.

The source continues, “I think they’ll come back if we’ll allow them to bring Netflix cameramen, they won’t come otherwise.”

Meghan and Harry’s trip is viewed as a snub because the two did not attend Prince Philip’s memorial last month. Queen Elizabeth attended the memorial, and it was her first public appearance in nearly five months.

Prince Harry takes legal action against the British government

Prince Harry believes the United Kingdom is unsafe for his family and wants a security detail. Harry and Meghan Markle lost their public security when they relinquished royal duties in 2020.

Harry announced legal action against the government if the government did not cover his security.

​​His attorney, Shaheed Fatima, said, “This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back.”

Prince Harry returned home twice since Megxit, once when his grandfather Prince Phillip died, and a second time in June 2021 to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan has not left the United States since returning to California in early 2020.