Prince Harry blasted for choosing not to attend Prince Philip’s memorial 

Prince Harry was criticized for failing to return to England for his grandfather’s memorial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry will not attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial and people are unhappy with his choice. Harry stepped down from his royal duties last year and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

Since he moved, he has returned to the United Kingdom twice and was dissatisfied with the protection he received.

The decision to stay in California received criticism from critics and royal fans alike. A Thanksgiving service will take place at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s years of service.

Prince Harry blasted for the decision not to attend Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Harry decided not to return home for Prince Philip’s memorial and received criticism for the choice.

The decision was not a surprise, as Meghan and Harry communicated their decision to stay in the States via a representative for the couple. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told Page Six, “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

According to the DailyMail, Royal biographer Angela Levin criticised Harry for refusing to attend and called it a “snub” to Queen Elizabeth.

“[Harry] has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen,” Levin shared. “[The Queen] is still ‘grieving the loss of her husband of 73 years.”

She elaborated, “It’s all about ‘me, me, me’ rather than going out of his way for his grandmother and showing her he cares. He’s behaving like a child stamping his feet.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the burial of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, last April. At the time, a source revealed he was feeling guilty he failed to say goodbye to his grandfather. Harry returned for a second time when a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, was unveiled in June. But Harry was reportedly unhappy with the security provided for him and his family.

Prince Harry claimed he feels his native country is unsafe and wanted protection

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, a move known as Megxit. The two moved to California with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in March 2020.

An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden

Watch this video on YouTube

Prince Harry is suing the government for removing his royal security after he stepped down from his duties. Harry alleges that he and his family are unsafe without public security.

A royal biographer claims that Prince Harry is using the excuse of security concerns to avoid his royal family.

The biographer, Bower says, “I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the U.K. anytime soon. And I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.”

There is no word on when or if Harry or Meghan will return to the United Kingdom.