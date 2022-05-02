Meghan Markle series dropped by Netflix 

Meghan Markle’s new series canceled before it started. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Christine Chew/AdMedia

There is some sad news for Meghan Markle as her planned series with Netflix was just dropped by the streaming service.

Meghan was to executive produce an animated series called Pearl. The children’s series was Meghan’s idea and was to be produced by her joint company with Prince Harry called Archewell Productions. The timing was off as Netflix stock dropped by more than 50 percent amid recent subscriber news.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly signed a massive nine-figure deal with Netflix to produce a variety of different content.

But the news isn’t all bad for the Suits actress– Netflix dropped the children’s series but plans to proceed with their original deal.

Meghan Markle’s children’s series dropped by Netflix

Meghan Markle was excited to create a children’s series with her production company. She and David Furnish were to produce Pearl, an animated children’s series about a 12-year-old girl navigating life.

Unfortunately, streaming juggernaut Netflix has recently endured more competition in the streaming world and announced unexpected losses last month. As a result, Netflix dropped a few series, and Meghan’s was one of those lost.

OK magazine reports that the streaming service dropped two other kids’ shows: Boons and Curses and Dino Daycare.

Before the cancellation, Markle expressed excitement about her new project on the website of her new production company Archewell Productions. She said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

Meghan continued, “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s huge Netflix deal

In the Fall of 2020, Netflix announced a major deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Although monetary specifics were not disclosed, the multi-year Harry and Meghan Netflix deal was reportedly north of $100 million.

Harry and Meghan announced plans to develop and produce films, scripted series, documentaries, and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established Archewell Productions, a production company to produce their content.

Pearl was to be the first animated release for Archewell Productions on Netflix. At the time of this article, Meghan and Harry have not made a statement about their series.