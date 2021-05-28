Prince Harry is expected to receive inheritance from Philip despite attacks against the Royal Family

Prince Harry is reportedly expected to receive an inheritance from his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry is expected to receive an inheritance from his late grandfather, Prince Philip, despite recent attacks against the Royal Family.

A royal source told The Sun that Prince Philip would have “sorted out quite a while ago” the slice of his fortune he wanted to leave for his children and grandchildren.

The source added that the Duke of Edinburgh was not the sort of person who would punish his grandson Harry for his recent conduct.

“Philip was not the sort of character to punish a grandson [Harry] for misbehaving,” the source said.”He was a very fair, even-handed, and lovely man. Never held a grudge.”

Prince Philip left an estimated $42 million in his will

Prince Philip died in Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021, after a month of hospitalization. He died at the age of 99, just two months shy of his 100th birthday on June 10.

The Duke of Edinburgh is believed to have left an estimated £30million ($42 million) in his will, according to the Sun.

Royal sources revealed that Prince Philip left his collection of 13,000 books to his children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.

The Queen is expected to receive the bulk of Philip’s fortune.

Philip also left money for three of his top aides

Besides bequeathing part of his fortune to his children and grandchildren, Philip also left money for three of his top aides.

“Unlike some other royals, Prince Philip will be generous to the three men who looked after him,” a source revealed. “These include his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson and valet Stephen Niedojadlo.”

All three aides were part of the procession to St. George’s Chapel for Philip’s funeral ceremony on April 17.

The Duke of Edinburgh was buried in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel.

Harry and Meghan made damaging claims against the Royal Family

Following Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit as working members of the Royal Family, they have appeared on multiple TV shows and interviews in which they made damaging allegations against the Royal Family.

In his most recent TV show appearance, Harry accused the Royal Family of “total neglect,” and questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills. He also suggested that Charles’s poor parenting skills were due to how he was brought up by his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Harry claimed that Charles “treated me the way he was treated.”

He said that Charles made him and William suffer and told them, “Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.”

Harry said he did not understand why Charles felt his children had to suffer because he suffered as a child.

“Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact, quite the opposite – if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids,” Harry said.