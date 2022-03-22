Prince Andrew set to attend Prince Phillip’s service, Prince Harry will not

Prince Andrew is set to make a rare public appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Prince Andrew will appear at a Thanksgiving service in honor of his late father, Prince Phillip, at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

The prince, 62, has not made a public appearance since he settled out of court in relation to sexual abuse allegations made against him in the U.S. by Virginia Giuffre.

Since 2019, Prince Andrew has been on the outs within the Royal Family after being stripped of royal duties after information emerged regarding his friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew also lost the use of the title His Royal Highness.

In addition to settling out of court with Giuffre, he also donated to Giuffre’s charity. Prince Andrew has maintained his innocence in the case.

One of his most recent royal appearances was at Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021.

In court documents, Prince Andrew said that he regretted his friendship with Epstein.

Earlier in March, Prince Harry confirmed that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be making the journey from their home in California to pay tribute to Prince Phillip.

Prince Harry has said that he hopes to visit his grandmother soon

In announcing that he and Markle would not be making the trip in March 2022, Prince Harry said that he does hope to visit his grandmother soon.

There have been multiple reports that suggest Prince Harry’s reluctance to travel may be related to security issues. Prince Harry was said to be angry with the number of photographers who hounded him during a short visit to the United Kingdom in 2021.

Prince Harry has been in contact with the British government concerning his protection while he is in the United Kingdom.

One report says that Prince Andrew’s presence changes the event from a royal engagement to a family celebration

Sky News reports that the decision to include Prince Andrew at the Thanksgiving event depended on whether or not the Queen saw the event as a royal engagement or a family celebration.

According to Royal Central, the royals from around Europe that will be present at the Thanksgiving service include Queen Silvia of Sweden, Norway’s King Harald, Queen Sonja, and Queen Margrethe of Denmark. The event will include Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu of Romania and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Westminster Abbey’s website clarifies that the Thanksgiving service is invitation only.