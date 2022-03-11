Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to the UK this month for Prince Phillip ceremony

Prince Harry will not return to the UK in March 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be returning to the United Kingdom in March 2022 for a ceremony honoring his grandfather.

Harry and Meghan were last in the United Kingdom during the summer of 2021 for a brief visit. The couple attended the unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana.

It’s still unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ceremony in June 2022.

Yesterday, Royal family expert Ingrid Seward said that she believes the couple would make the trip. Further, Seward said that there would be photos of Meghan Markle embracing Kate Middleton amid rumors the pair has been involved in a feud for years.

No official reason has been given for Prince Harry’s absence

According to Sky News, there is no official reason for the Harry and Meghan not making the journey across the Atlantic Ocean. A statement announcing their absence did say that Harry hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.

The Independent reports that Harry has taken legal action over his personal security when returning to the United Kingdom. Apparently, Harry was told that he would not be given the same level of protection as in previous times. That’s despite Harry offering to pay for the detail himself.

Prince Harry was reportedly unhappy with the level of protection he received during his 2021 brief visit as he attracted the attention of dozens of paparazzi, reports The Daily Mail.

The Queen also not attending an important event in March 2022

On the same day it emerged that Harry wouldn’t be attending Prince Phillip’s Thanksgiving ceremony on March 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would not be attending the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey. Prince Charles will be present at the service in her place.

The Palace’s statement, via The Independent, read, “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.” Also in attendance will be Harry’s brother, Prince William, his wife Kate, as well as the prince’s stepmother, Camilla.

Prince Harry and Meghan are continuing to fight for humanitarian causes

Recently, the palace confirmed that the Queen, 95, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On March 11, Prince Harry and Meghan joined A-lister Charlize Theron and host of politicians in an open letter criticizing many country’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The letter called for the leaders of the world’s wealthiest countries to united behind a “People’s Vaccine,” free from multinational pharmaceutical corporations.