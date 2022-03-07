Prince Harry warned he ‘may regret’ missing out on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

A Royal author believes that if Prince Harry doesn’t return home to spend more time with Queen Elizabeth this year, he might regret it for the rest of his life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties two years ago, but some are concerned about what Harry could regret based on his decisions.

Since they left the UK and moved to California, Harry has only returned twice and did not bring Meghan or his children with him either time.

There will be several events throughout the year to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s not clear whether or not Harry and Meghan will attend any of the celebrations.

Some fear that Harry may regret his choices if he doesn’t return to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry could regret missing Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ‘forever’

Royal author Tom Bower believes that if Harry doesn’t celebrate with the queen, Harry might “regret” that choice “forever.”

Bower believes that the celebration will be “the ultimate test” for Harry and poses “the ultimate dilemma.”

Bower stated, “He insists he adores his grandmother, so will he come back to support her at Prince Philip’s memorial service, and will he come back to support her and celebrate her reign in the Platinum Jubilee? These are milestone moments and, sadly, time is running out.”

Bower continued by saying that if Harry doesn’t return to the UK, it will make a clear statement of his interests and loyalty. Bower claimed that Harry has had many chances to come back home and be with his family, but he hasn’t done so, and this year will “show where his and Meghan’s mindsets are.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth has a strong desire to meet Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet, and Bower confirmed the statement. Bower advised that “if they don’t come back soon, and Lilibet doesn’t meet the Queen and Harry doesn’t celebrate her life and reign with her, it could be something he comes to regret forever.”

Although it may be true that Harry has had several opportunities to come home and see his family, one large problem exists: Meghan and Harry won’t have police protection in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were refused protection from UK police

When Harry and Meghan left the Royal family, they lost their titles and access to the taxpayer-funded police force.

Since then, Harry has filed for a judicial review of a Home Office decision. The Home Office decision has prevented him from using his personal funds to pay for his own police protection.

Due to their status, Harry and Meghan reportedly won’t go back to the UK because they would be unprotected. Harry reportedly doesn’t feel secure or safe in Britain without police protection.

However, royal experts believe that Harry will come to Prince Philip’s A Service of Thanksgiving at the end of March to attend to official memorial service now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.