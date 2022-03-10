Meghan and Kate’s Feud Rages on: Kate ‘will not forget’ Meghan’s antics

Is it possible that the end of Kate and Meghan’s feud is in sight? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMEDIA.

Kate Middleton “will not forget” how she was treated by Meghan Markle but does not want the pair’s feud to continue, royal expert Ingrid Seward said.

It’s been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. That interview was packed with bombshell after bombshell.

One such bombshell included the allegation that Kate made Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting leading up to the former Suits star’s wedding to Harry in 2018.

Not only did Meghan claim that Kate made her cry, but the couple also alleged that an unidentified member of the Royal Family inquired about the color of skin their son Archie would have. Meghan also said that she had “suicidal thoughts” during her time with the Royal Family.

The alleged beef between Meghan and Kate is back in the news in a big way thanks to the celebrations surrounding the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are due to take place in June 2022.

It has not been confirmed if Harry and Meghan will attend the festivities. The couple has been keeping their distance from the royal family. Harry has only returned a couple of times for very brief periods since they left the UK.

The claims that Kate wants to move on from her feud with Meghan come at the same time that Kate’s husband, Prince William, receives backlash for comments he made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ingrid Seward says we will see photos of Kate and Meghan embracing this summer

Ingrid Seward told The Daily Mirror that she believes that Harry and Meghan will show up for the Queen’s big party in the summer. Seward said that she thinks that Meghan and Kate will be cordial to one another and that there will be photos in the media of the pair embracing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During her interview, Seward also said, “If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry.” She added, “Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same.”

Seward compared Harry and Meghan’s interview to Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview

Seward went on to compare Harry and Megan’s Oprah interview to the interview that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, gave to the BBC’s Martin Bashir in 1995. Seward said that both interviews sealed the fate of their subjects.

In Princess Diana’s interview, she confessed to her affair, spoke on her feelings regarding her marriage and Princes Charles’s affair, and opened up about her own personal struggles with eating disorders and self-harm.

The interview was largely controversial and caused a huge rift between Princess Diana and the royal family. After the interview, the Queen wrote the couple a letter where she told them to divorce.

By participating in tell-all interviews, Prince Harry, Meghan and Princess Diana all knew that they would never have an “honest relationship,” with the rest of the Royal Family.