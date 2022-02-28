Prince Andrew allowed to keep one of his military titles after sex abuse lawsuit, settlement

Prince Andrew has stepped back from public duties after sex abuse allegations emerged. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Andrew is reportedly being allowed to keep one of his military titles following the fallout from the sex abuse allegations against him.

The Queen’s son agreed a massive settlement to end the civil suit against him filed by Virginia Giuffre.

She had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her three times, which he vehemently denied. In a car crash 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, he claimed he didn’t recall ever meeting her.

The Queen stripped Andrew of military affiliations last month when it was announced he was going to face his accuser in court.

Prince Andrew reportedly allowed to keep one military title to ease the embarrassment

The Duke of York is reportedly distraught over his damaged reputation, and it’s claimed he has been allowed to keep the title of Vice Admiral to keep his spirits up.

An acquaintance of Prince Andrew told the Mirror that the 62-year-old is “broken” and “a walking embarrassment” to the royal family.

“He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him,” the source told the publication.

They added, “He was actually not a bad person when I knew him. He had a few entitlement issues, but that is to be expected. His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Frankly, my view is let him keep the rank of Vice Admiral. He served in the Royal Navy in the Falklands War and this was bestowed upon him by the Queen. It’s effectively the same as an honorary degree.”

Andrew denied the accusations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was forced by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal three times, starting when she was just 17.

How will Prince Andrew pay the large settlement?

Prince Andrew settled the sex abuse suit with Virginia Giuffre for an estimated $12 million, according to the New York Post. However, the exact figure is confidential and unlikely to be made public.

This caused concern that British taxpayer money would go toward settling the suit of the unpopular royal.

For carrying out his duties on behalf of the Royal Family, most reports estimate Prince Andrew received about $333,000 per year.

He also received an armed forces pension of about $27,000 per year.

According to the BBC, if the estimated settlement figure is to be believed, Andrew would not be able to afford the settlement.

Amid calls for transparency, there are rumors that the Queen is helping her younger son pay off some of his settlement.

The Queen receives private income from the Queen’s Privy Purse, primarily of rental income and a Sovereign Grant from the government for her royal duties and associated costs.