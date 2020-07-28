Pregnant Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan’s husband Michael Kopech files for divorce

In a shocking turn of events, Michael Kopech, the husband of pregnant Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, has filed for divorce.

Three days after Vanessa revealed that she was expecting her first child, news has broken that he is calling it quits on the marriage. The divorce news is shocking because of Vanessa’s pregnancy and because they have only been married since January.

Michael files for divorce

TMZ was first to break the news that the Chicago White Sox pitcher has filed for divorce from the Riverdale actress. The website revealed that Michael filed the paperwork on June 19 – five months after the couple tied the knot.

As baseball fans know, he chose to opt-out of the current season for personal reasons. Now those reasons are clear – a new baby and the demise of his short-lived marriage.

Details regarding the divorce are being kept under wraps and TMZ reported that the court documents are sealed. Neither Vanessa nor Michael have spoken out regarding the end of their marriage.

Pregnancy announcement

Last Friday, Vanessa revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. The actress shared her news in an Instagram post that also featured her gender reveal video. She is expecting a baby boy in January.

Noticeably absent from Vanessa’s baby post was her husband. There was no mention of Michael in her announcement. She also used the word I instead of we when sharing her good news. Vanessa even referred to the baby as “my baby boy.”

Vanessa expressed that she will be raising her son outside of the public eye. The Riverdale star also declared that the universe works in mysterious ways after claiming, “God knew I needed you, my angel.”

Michael has yet to comment on the baby news. He has not issued a statement and is not on social media. His silence is raising eyebrows, especially now that the divorce news is out.

As fans know, Vanessa plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale. Production for Season 5 is slated to begin in August, with new episodes airing in January 2021 on The CW. Fans should expect to see lots of Toni shots from the waist up or big objects in front of her to hide Vanessa’s growing belly.

News that Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is pregnant and her husband Michael Kopech filed for divorce comes hot on the heels of her calling out the show for its treatment of black characters.

Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promised to do better by Vanessa and her character, leading fans to believe he had big things in store for Toni. There is a chance that Vanessa’s pregnancy could impact his initial plan, but only time will tell.

Riverdale is currently on hiatus on The CW.