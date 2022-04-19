Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne married an escort she met online, divorce docs claim 

Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne married a male escort. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Some strange news surfaced today, which involved Phil Collins, his ex-wife Orianne, and a male escort.

Phil Collins was the lead singer of the legendary group Genesis and was married three times. His third and final marriage was to Orianne Cevey. The two divorced in 2006, and she received a handsome settlement.

She and Collins reconciled in 2016, but the singer was blindsided when Orianne married a male escort in August.

Orianne filed divorce papers just 15 months after she married the escort, and court documents reveal the 32-year-old gentleman’s profession.

Phil Collin’s ex-wife married a male escort she met online

The Daily Mail reported that Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne married a male escort. The documents claimed that Orianne met the escort online and moved him to Florida.

Phil and Orianne got divorced 15 years ago but reportedly reconciled in 2016. Phil was shocked when his ex-wife married a young man named Tom while Phil was on tour.

Orianne married Tom Bates, a male escort she met on Cowboys 4 Angels. Tom went by the name Ryan from Los Angeles on the escorting site.

Tom described himself on the website as “a sexy intellectual [who] is well-educated, having obtained collegiate degrees in Philosophy and Political Science, further reinforcing his ability to thrive in social and formal situations requiring stimulating, impressive and thought-provoking conversation.”

Tom and Orianne were spotted together in October.

Orianne and Tom were married for 15 months before divorce filings announced the end of their love affair. Tom has alleged that Orianne did not allow him to leave the house without armed bodyguards and that she was violent.

Tom filed his own documents, which detailed the violence and extravagant gifts he received, including an Aston Martin.

Phil Collins and Orianne’s crazy relationship history

Orianne was a Swiss-born translator who met Phil in 1994 when she was just 22 years old. The two tied the knot in 1999 and had two children, Nic and Matthew before they divorced in 2006.

Orianne allegedly made off with $47 million from the marriage.

The lovers reconciled in 2016 and remained together until Phil went on a farewell tour with Genesis.

Phil went on tour with Genesis for a farewell tour in the Summer of 2020, and Orianne moved Tom into Phil’s Miami mansion. The news was surprising to Phil because he had allegedly reconciled with his ex-wife.

Phil eventually sold the Miami house for $40 million, and Orianne wants half of the money.

Orianne is now engaged in legal battles with Tom Bates and Phil Collins.