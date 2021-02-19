Patrick Mateo arrest: Olivia Munn thanks public after attack on friend’s mom in Queens, New York

Olivia Munn mobilized her followers on social media to find the man who attacked her friend’s mom. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actress Olivia Munn has thanked the public for their help in tracking down a man who allegedly violently attacked her friend’s mom at a bakery in Queens, New York.

The assault was captured on a surveillance camera and showed a man throwing a box at a woman before violently shoving her to the ground. The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital, where she was treated with stitches.

The Deliver Us From Evil actress spear-headed a drive on social media to track down the assailant and bring him to justice.

On Wednesday, Munn posted images of a man to her Twitter account and asked the public to help track him down. Yesterday the NYPD arrested suspect Patrick Mateo and he was charged with assault and harassment.

Olivia Munn says she’s ‘beyond grateful’

Munn says it was thanks to the power of the internet that the cops were able to hunt down a suspect.

Olivia tweeted that she was “beyond grateful to all of you for caring and posting and retweeting and FINDING THIS GUY!!! I love you all so much.”

She added: “The Asian community felt your outrage and support and YOU GUYS DID THIS!!.”

Ohmygod you guys!!! I’m beyond grateful to all of you for caring and posting and retweeting and FINDING THIS GUY!!! I love you all so much.



The Asian community felt your outrage and support and YOU GUYS DID THIS!! Thank you thank you thank you thank you 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/vo3ZiPGmb0 — O M (@oliviamunn) February 18, 2021

The Newsroom actress then returned to Twitter to thank everybody for their help. She wrote: “F*** this guy. The internet is undefeated. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

This is the guy you guys helped @nypd find and arrest. This is him attacking my friend’s mom who is a petite 5-foot-3 Chinese woman.



Fuck this guy. The internet is undefeated. Thank you thank you thank you 💛💛💛😭😭😭 #StopAsianHate #ProtectOurElders @NYPDnews @NYPD109Pct pic.twitter.com/DOTglNd5xK — O M (@oliviamunn) February 18, 2021

Cops say attack was from argument about social distancing

The alleged victim, who is the mother of a friend of Olivia’s, was a 52-year-old Asian American woman.

According to the cops, the incident caught on camera stemmed from an argument that began while people were waiting in line at a bakery. The NYPD has said they don’t think the crime was related to race but was a dispute over social distancing.

In her initial tweet on Wednesday, Munn had written: “My friend´s mom is a 5´3′ 50+ Chinese woman, and she was attacked. She then added: “She left the hospital with 10 stitches in her head. We’re gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please… do your s**t.”

My friend’s mom is a 5’3” 50+ Chinese woman and she was attacked by this guy in Flushing, NY yesterday on Main St and Roosevelt between 2-4pm. She left the hospital with 10 stitches in her head.



We’re gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please… do your shit. 🙏🏼@NYPD109Pct pic.twitter.com/hrB3kchxGH — O M (@oliviamunn) February 17, 2021

In an interview on CNN, the alleged victim’s son said his mother was “doing well” and joked that she was probably sleeping. In the same interview, Olivia discussed how Asian-Americans are regularly subjected to racist abuse but that they mostly take “it on the chin.”

