HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents killed in house fire, police suspect homicide

Grandparents to rapper HoneyKomb Brazy, Tony and Lelia Lewis, have been killed in Mobile, Alabama, in a suspected homicide. Pic credit: @honeykomb_brazy/Instagram

The grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy have been killed in a house fire, and there are suspicions it might be a homicide.

Firefighters were initially called to a home in north Mobile, Alabama, over reports of a blaze; however, the police took over the investigation when it was discovered that couple Tony and Lelia Lewis had perished in the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire around the time the blaze started, and the police have since opened a homicide investigation.

“All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots,” said one witness. “Lord have mercy. Don’t tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying.”

Family members reportedly told WKRG News 5 that the couple was shot dead before the fire was started. However, Public Safety Director James Barber has stated that it’s still too early to confirm exactly what happened. However, he did confirm the case was now a homicide.

The couple’s grandson is Nahshon Jones, who normally goes by his stage name, HoneyKomb Brazy.

HoneyKomb Brazy paid tribute to grandparents on Instagram

HoneyKomb Brazy took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his grandparents; he accompanied the post with a sweet photo of the pair sitting close to each other.

In the post, he stated that he begged his grandparents to move out and that he regrets that they “got caught up in [my] s***.” He also states how much he’ll miss them and hanging out with them. He also asked if they could save him a spot in heaven.

He also wrote: “Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song… Taught me how to be stand up guy y’all always told me If it’s our time it’s our time god got us that’s how ik y’all in heaven y’all baby boy got y’all fasho granny Ima miss u bad already n I’ma fasho miss smoking that gas wit u grandpa.”

Fellow rappers sent condolences to HoneyKomb Brazy

Rapper Meek Mill was one of many who sent their condolences to HoneyKomb; he took to Twitter where he wrote: “prayers to honeycomb and his family.”

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers to honeycomb and his family!!! SMH https://t.co/nivGzNmhmt — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Rappers Trouble and Mozzy were also among those who sent their sympathies on Instagram.

