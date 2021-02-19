Mellow Rackz: Who is Kodak Black engaged to?

Kodak Black is seemingly engaged to 19-year-old rapper Melody Rackz. Pic credit: Mellow Rackz/Instagram.

Kodak Black is reportedly engaged to rapper Mellow Rackz after spending time with her on Valentine’s day. The Floridian rapper teased the proposal on his Instagram story by sharing a screenshot of Let’s Get Married by Jagged Edge and Say Yes by Lil Corey.

She seemingly confirmed the proposal on her Instagram page with a photo that showed her kissing the 23-year-old rapper with the following caption. Mrs. Kapri (ring emoji) I said yes. Kodak Black’s legal name is Bill Kapri.

On her Instagram story, she recorded the proposal, which included the Tunnel Vision rapper’s romantic gesture of hiring a plane banner with the following message “Might as well marry me, Melody I love you.” The video also showed the rapper unveiling the larger engagement ring.

Confusion quickly ensued after rapper Rynaee Trill claimed to be in a relationship with the rapper. “I was just at his house in Florida,” she wrote on Instagram along with a crying laughing emoji. According to The Shade Room, she claims to have been with the recently incarcerated rapper since 2018.

In November 2019, Kodak was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after he pled guilty to lying on background check forms while buying multiple guns. He was pardoned by former President Donald Trump and released in late January. He released his third album, Bill Israel, while incarcerated.

Who is Mellow Rackz?

Mellow Rackz, also known as Melody is a 19-year-old up-and-coming rapper. However, her music does not appear on Spotify, and her Instagram page links to her YouTube channel, which does not have content. However, she teased some of her music on her Instagram page. It is unclear when she started dating Kodak Black.

Pop Smoke affiliate and rapper Jeezy Mula took to Instagram to criticize Mellow Rackz for seemingly leaving her ex-boyfriend Ace Chuc on Valentine’s Day for Kodak Black. Mula implies that she is a gold-digger and is dating the popular rap artist for a “viral moment.”

She appears to live a lavish lifestyle despite her lack of released music, showing off expensive watches, jewelry, and clothes on her Instagram page.

Kodak Black released a new record with Lil Yachty called Hit Bout It following his engagement to Mellow Rackz. On her Instagram story, she shared a snippet of the 23-year-old rapper recording a music video. It is unclear whether he will collaborate with his fiancee on a record.