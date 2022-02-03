Pamela Anderson says Pam & Tommy series is ‘like re-opening a wound’ claims insider close to the star

Pamela Anderson has not been too happy with the new Hulu series about her and Tommy Lee’s leaked video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hulu’s new series Pam & Tommy started off with a bang after almost a year of waiting, but Pamela Anderson is reportedly not one of the show’s fans.

The biopic follows ultra-famous couple Pam and Tommy Lee, former drummer for the 1980’s rock band Motley Crue, as they navigated the immense amount of unwanted attention that was brought upon them after an intimate video of the two together was leaked by a former employee.

A source says Pamela feels like the new series is ‘re-exploiting her’

In an interview with People magazine, an insider close to Pamela has revealed that the former Baywatch star has been struggling with some anger about the series, in which Lily James portrays the blonde bombshell alongside Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee.

According to the source, who was reportedly there for Pamela at the time of the video leak, the actress is not thrilled about having her life put under the microscope again.

“After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation, and it’s unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound,” the source said.

“Pamela deserves a level of respect. She’s a human being and a mom,” the insider continued. “There’s a sense of hypocrisy about it. It’s her life, and she should have the decision [as to] whether it’s turned into a commodity for public consumption.”

Courtney Love has slammed Lily James while sending support to Pamela

Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, has expressed her disdain for Pam & Tommy while simultaneously sending Pamela an outpouring of support.

The vocal singer ranted about the show in a since-deleted post to Facebook, as reported on by People, calling the series “outrageous” while also blasting Lily for taking on the role.

“My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️ further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f*** she is. #vile,” Courtney said.

Despite not having Pam’s or many of her friend’s blessings, Tommy Lee has apparently given his thumbs-up for the show.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Tommy admitted that he was impressed with Sebastian’s transformation into the rocker.

“I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now,” he told the online magazine in September.

Tommy added that while living through the situation was hard on him and Pamela he still feels that it’s an important story to tell and that “people need to know” what happened behind the scenes as he and Pam dealt with the swift scrutiny that followed the video leak.