Courtney Love criticized after accusing Olivia Rodrigo of copying Hole album cover

Courtney Love has accused Olivia Rodrigo of plagiarism, claims “It was rude of her.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Courtney Love launched an attack on pop’s rising star Olivia Rodrigo via social media on Thursday following Rodrigo’s latest promo picture for her upcoming concert film, Sour Prom.

The 56-year-old grunge icon has received backlash after she shared the allegedly copied image on Instagram to point out the similarities between the Sour Prom photo and the album cover for Hole’s Live Through This, released in 1994.

In the photo, both Rodrigo and Love feature as prom queens, both with a sparkling tiara, bouquet of flowers and smeared mascara.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Spot the Difference! #twinning,” captioned Love alongside the new photo.

Rodrigo was quick to respond in the comments, as she wrote, “Love u and live through this sooooo much,”

However, this didn’t appease Love, as she replied, “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! DM me for deeds! I look forward to reading your note!” alongside a winking face emoji.

Courtney Love brands Olivia Rodrigo “rude” for using prom queen imagery

Love continued to slam Rodrigo in comments across social media, replying to one follower, “It was rude of her, and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth. It’s happened my whole career so I d c. But manners is manners !”

She wrote in another Facebook comment, “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me.”

She went on to tell her followers she’s expecting flowers and a note from Rodrigo.

“I’ve informed her I await her flowers and note,” Love wrote. “I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I’d be real rich!”

Courtney Love faces backlash

Naturally, Love’s comments didn’t sit well with fans, with many suggesting Love didn’t invent the distressed prom queen trope, and that both images were actually inspired by the 1976 movie adaptation of the Stephen King novel, Carrie.

“Courtney Love and Olivia Rodrigo got inspired by the same movie/book: Carrie.” One fan weighed in. “Courtney didn’t create Carrie; it was written by Stephen King. The aesthetic of crying on a day that is supposed to be of great happiness (your birthday, graduation, etc) is not something original either,”

Courtney Love and Olivia Rodrigo got inspired by the same movie/book: Carrie.

Courtney didn't create Carrie; it was written by Stephen King

The aesthetic of crying on a day that is supposed to be of great happiness (your birthday, graduation, etc) is not something original either pic.twitter.com/9OJUk9OLO6 — Amelie Mews (@AmelieMews) June 28, 2021

Another wrote, “Not even an Olivia Rodrigo stan but the way Courtney Love is coming for her DEMANDING flowers and a note for ‘stealing’ her album art is kind of ridiculous,” they added, “Courtney, babe, you didn’t invent this look. It’s been done multiple times.”

Not even an Olivia Rodrigo stan but the way Courtney Love is coming for her DEMANDING flowers and a note for “stealing” her album art is kind of ridiculous



Courtney, babe, you didn’t invent this look. It’s been done multiple times pic.twitter.com/QQ9IHvEJC3 — ☹ (@heavenlytension) June 28, 2021

“Someone call Carrie so she can weigh in on this whole Courtney Love vs. Olivia Rodrigo debate,” another fan quipped.

Someone call Carrie so she can weigh in on this whole Courtney Love vs. Olivia Rodrigo debate pic.twitter.com/rk6TFsSQUE — Just Jenny 🏳️‍🌈 (@JustJennyFlynn) June 26, 2021

The furor erupted just weeks after the release of Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, which soared to the top of the charts worldwide.