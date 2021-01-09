Olivia Rodrigo releases debut single Drivers License: Fans speculate lyrics is about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter

Actress Olivia Rodrigo has released her debut single Drivers License. She also released a music video for the debut single on Friday (January 8).

There’s been was excitement on Twitter among fans of the 17-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) star following the release of her debut single.

Rodrigo’s fans took to the social media platform to share their takes about the lyrics of the song.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ahead of the release of her debut single, Olivia Rodrigo hosted a live viewing party on YouTube where she had the opportunity to talk to her fans.

Rodrigo got the inspiration for Drivers License from her experience of heartbreak

Olivia Rodrigo told Just Jared that she got the inspiration for Drivers License while going through a heartbreak that she found confusing.

She used the song to express the confusing feelings she battled with while going through the heartbreak and it helped her to resolve issues within herself.

gonna have a viewing party for the drivers license music video 2nite if u wanna come!!! i’ll be live before the premiere. gonna die I’m so stoked!!!! pic.twitter.com/psF6GF1MEN — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) January 7, 2021

The title of the song also reflects the fact that Olivia got her driver’s license back in July after she turned 17 in February.

Rodrigo’s fans react on social media

Hundreds of Rodrigo’s fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the newly released music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@olivia.rodrigo)

Many fans compared her music to Taylor Swift and Lorde’s music, saying that her song showed signs of the influence of the singers.

olivia rodrigo is the future of the music industry .! pic.twitter.com/eM2f7g0iYV — colleenᴴ | drivers license (@vaIidheart) January 8, 2021

the fact that i can hear the influence of taylor AND lorde in this song makes me SO HAPPY. olivia rodrigo is INSANE DUDE. pic.twitter.com/sQ3HFvZXq9 — anna ♡’s corpse+ B³🦋 (@briannavol7) January 8, 2021

Fans speculate that Rodrigo references Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter in Drivers License

Since Rodrigo released Drivers License, fans have been speculating about the meaning of the lyrics of the song.

Many suggested that Rodrigo makes references to her rumored relationship and subsequent feud with HSMTMTS co-stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Rodrigo and Bassett co-starred as Nini and Ricky in the Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, inspired by the High School Musical film series.

Nini and Ricky had an on-and-off relationship in the series.

me listening to olivia rodrigo drag joshua bassett in drivers license pic.twitter.com/FAi1GLA79N — kat¹ᴰ ♡’s caag (@niallinpayne) January 8, 2021

Did Olivia and Joshua date?

Although fans have shared rumors that Olivia and Joshua dated in real life in 2020, the two had never confirmed the rumors.

Fans also shared rumors that Bassett and Carpenter dated in 2020 after Bassett split with Rodrigo, but the two have also not officially confirmed the rumors.

Joshua Bassett released two singles last year

Bassett released his debut single Common Sense in April 2020 and Anyone Else in July.

He is set to release his debut EP in early 2021. The lead single for the EP, titled Lie Lie Lie, is scheduled for release on January 14.

Will Joshua Bassett’s song be about Olivia Rodrigo?

Bassett announced the title of his upcoming single, Lie Lie Lie, on January 4. He made the announcement on the same day that Rodrigo announced the release date for her debut single, Drivers License.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett)

Fans are already speculating that Bassett’s lyrics will also talk about his rumored relationship with Rodrigo.

The latest news comes after Monsters and Critics reported that The Weeknd has released the music video for his song, Save Your Tears.

We also reported that the group Eslabon Armado released their new album Corta Venas in December.