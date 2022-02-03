Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson: 5 things to know before watching the new biopic

Mötley Crüe founding member Tommy Lee and Playboy superstar Pamela Anderson pose at the PETA Party of the Century in 1999. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson have entered the spotlight once again.

The infamous duo are now the subject of a new eight-part Hulu series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The new biopic, Pam & Tommy, covers the trajectory of the tumultuous courtship that overtook the Hollywood news cycle for years.

To commemorate the rocker couple’s reentry into the headlines, here are a few things to know about Lee and Anderson’s volatile relationship before watching the salacious new show.

1. Pam and Tommy first met at Hollywood’s Sanctuary club

Tommy Lee and the Baywatch star first crossed paths at Hollywood’s Sanctuary club on New Year’s Eve 1994. Lee introduced himself by licking Anderson on the face, she told Movieline in 1995. The rest is history. She gave him her number but they did not reunite until six weeks later.

2. The duo tied the knot four days after their first date

Six weeks after meeting at Sanctuary, Lee flew to Cancun where Anderson was working on a photo shoot. During the trip, the couple was seen around town partying, drinking, and enjoying each other’s company.

They married four days later on February 19, 1995. At their beachside celebration, Pamela wore the iconic white bikini and Lee wore a pair of khaki cargo shorts.

Lee and Anderson are all smiles at the Scary Movie 3 premiere in 2003. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

3. An electrician stole their sex tape

Post nuptials, Pamela Anderson moved into Lee’s Malibu home. During renovations, the Mötley Crüe drummer got into a disagreement with his then electrician, Rand Gauthier. After a heated argument, Rand was fired. In an attempt at revenge, the electrician stole Tommy and Anderson’s homemade video, dubbed the Stolen Honeymoon, and released it on the internet.

4. They have two children, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee

Between 1996 and 1997, Lee and Anderson welcomed two boys, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, Lee, into the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2015, Pamela told PEOPLE that she and Lee are “getting better at co-parenting our kids,” adding, “He’s such a supporter of mine and I’m really happy we’re on such great terms.”



5. The marriage ended with Anderson filing for divorce in 1998

Following a violent fight, Lee was arrested by LAPD. Shortly after, Anderson filed for divorce.

In May 1998, the LA Times announced that Tommy Lee had been arrested, and sentenced to six months in LA County Jail for the battery of his wife, Pamela Anderson Lee. He was also ordered to attend counseling, complete community service hours as well as donate to anti-domestic violence resources.

New episodes of Pam & Tommy are released every Wednesday on Hulu.