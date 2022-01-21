Pamela Anderson divorcing husband of one year as Pam and Tommy set to debut

Pamela Anderson is splitting with her husband of one year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Pamela Anderson is ending her fifth marriage just ahead of the release of a biographical series about her and her first husband, Tommy Lee.

Based on reports, the actress is getting divorced from Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard, whom she secretly married in 2020.

At least one report suggested that the “spark had faded” in their relationship and indicated the couple “wasn’t getting along” anymore. Another report indicates that Anderson left “without a single goodbye” for Hayhurst or his kids.

Pam Anderson, Dan Hayhurst divorcing

According to People, a representative for Pam Anderson informed them that the Baywatch actress has split from bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst after one year.

The publication initially confirmed their relationship in September 2020, seven months after Anderson had split from Jon Peters.

Anderson and Hayhurst married on Christmas Eve in 2020 at Anderson’s Vancouver Island, Canada home. The following February, Anderson explained on the British talk show Loose Women that she’d been stuck at home during the pandemic while Hayhurst was working there.

“He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together,” Anderson said, adding, “We’re still stuck together.”

“He’s the kinda guy I would have met if I didn’t go round the world and get crazy,” Anderson shared. “It’s nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He’s useful. It’s a new thing.”

According to Rolling Stone, Anderson and Hayhurst bonded over a shared interest in animal rights.

However, just over a year later, things have run their course with their relationship. According to US Weekly, a source says, “Pamela rushed into [the] marriage.”

The source added Pam originally saw it as a “fresh start,” but “the spark has since faded.”

Another source said that “Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye,” and added the “kids are heartbroken.”

A Rolling Stone inside source dubbed the brief marriage a “pandemic whirlwind,” also saying that “Pam loves as authentically as she lives.”

US Weekly also mentions that Pam was spotted with a new man in Malibu, and her wedding band was missing from her left hand, seeming to indicate the actress has moved on.

Pam & Tommy series to arrive on Hulu

The news of Pamela Anderson’s divorce from Dan Hayhurst arrives several weeks before the debut of Pam & Tommy, a biographical TV series.

The series, set to arrive on Hulu, puts a spotlight on Pam’s relationship with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, whom she married in 1995, and the infamous sex tape that got released after their honeymoon.

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan will take on the roles of the iconic couple in an eight-episode series. Several trailers have arrived, previewing the upcoming show.

That was Pamela Anderson’s first marriage, which ended in 1998. In addition to Tommy Lee, she married musician Kid Rock in 2006 before they divorced in 2007.

Anderson also married Rick Solomon in 2007 before the marriage got annulled in 2008. They remarried in 2014 and divorced in 2015.

She married again in January 2020 when she and Jon Peters tied the knot, but that ended just 12 days later. Months later, her relationship with Hayhurst was revealed, and they got married soon after. They’d been living together in Canada ever since.

However, it appears that the “pandemic whirlwind” has fizzled for Anderson as she’s now seeing a new man just ahead of the series based on her first marriage.

Pam & Tommy premieres on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, on Hulu.