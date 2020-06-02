Poison, Motley Crue postpone 2020 stadium tour

Poison and Motley Crue have announced that they have postponed their 2020 stadium tour.

According to the bands, the tour that also included Def Leppard will now take place in 2021. This announcement came just weeks after the bands said the tour would go on this summer.

Poison, Motley Crue postponed to 2021

Poison and Motley Crue both wanted to push on this summer. However, with the country still facing dangers from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the current state of the nation with protests and police brutality, the bands have backed off that promise.

In the bands’ official announcement, they will communicate with the fans and will update everyone on when the tour will take place and when the rescheduled dates will be lined up.

“The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year.”

The tour was set to kick off on June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The tour dates were lined up through September 5, as more and more dates were added on.

Motley Crue tour

This tour was supposed to bring Motley Crue out of retirement. The band signed contracts that said they would stay retired unless all four members agreed to return.

The band made that decision after their Netflix biopic The Dirt brought them an entirely new generation of fans. They blew up the contract in a huge moment as they announced their return.

Motley Crue chose to team with Poison and Def Leppard, two of the only bands from the ’80s hair era who were able to still sell out stadiums in 2020.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were also lined up to open for the bands.

Speaking of Jett, she had previously said that she was not comfortable playing during they coronavirus pandemic and that she would not put her crew and band in that situation. This means if Motley Crue and Poison continued on, they would have had to do it without Joan Jett.

“When people feel safe to be together, I would hope that we’ll all feel the same way,” Jett said. “I can’t make decisions for other people as well. If things are safe, I would be into it.”

Announcements on the rescheduled Motley Crue and Poison concert tour will likely come later this year.