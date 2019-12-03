Poison, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard tour: Bret Michaels opens up about ‘insane’ prospect

Rock and roll fans are anticipating the arrival of the Poison, Motley Crue, and Def Leppard tour as it will bring the three legendary groups together to perform for the masses.

Making that happen required some positive energy sent out into the universe, according to singer Bret Michaels. That’s because Motley Crue had previously signed a contract indicating they were done performing, but now they’ve decided to return to the stage again for the fans.

Michaels dishes on how epic concert tour came about

During the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, Bionic Buzz caught up with Poison frontman Brett Michaels. The lead singer was on hand for the event as a Humanitarian of the Year honoree.

After speaking about being thankful for his family, friends, and fans, he also opened up about what it took to get Motley Crue to decide they wanted to participate along with Poison and Def Leppard.

“I always try to throw gratitude and a positive attitude out there. I kept throwing the good vibes out there,” Michaels said with regards to the groups coming together to form a concert tour. “I said, ‘It would be insane for the fans if we had Def Leppard and Poison, and then if Motley Crue would pull it back together, that would be incredible.'”

That’s exactly what happened, as Motley Crue made a decision to tour after declaring they were officially done several years ago. Not only will they tour with the other two popular rock bands, but Michaels also added that it was a possibility that Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Poison might all play together on stage.

Now, the fans need information about tickets, venues, and tour dates. All of that that could be coming very soon too.

Official announcement coming soon?

Michaels gave a teaser during the interview saying, “It’s only a rumor right now but I’m thinking this week early, we may be mentioning something.”

It appears that Brett Michaels may have been alluding to whatever is scheduled to happen at the end of a huge countdown timer on the official Poison website.

Based on the timer, as of this report, whatever is going to be revealed could arrive at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Fans can sign up for a mailing list there which may also give information as it comes out.

On Tuesday, Michaels posted an Instagram video in which he talks about his current tour and future plans. He also suggested “other bands” may join the Motley Crue, Poison, and Def Leppard show.

Michaels didn’t say who, and also said he couldn’t “confirm or deny” anything yet. However, he says that he and Poison will make sure the fans enjoy themselves.

“All I ask for this is that all the bands put on an amazing, amazing show for the fans,” Michaels told Bionic Buzz. “We want the fans to have fun, but I want to have the time of my life too.”

Based on a large catalog of hit songs over the years as well as faithful fans both new and old, that seems very likely to happen when this concert tour starts officially rocking cities around the USA.