Paige Spiranac addresses Tom Brady dating rumors

Paige Spiranac responded to fans asking about her dating Tom Brady. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Golfing sensation and social media star Paige Spiranac is reacting to the recent speculation that she and NFL superstar Tom Brady are dating.

Spiranac, 29, addressed the rumors that she’s been seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, which popped up thanks to social media comments.

She’s known for posting her sizzling content on social media, promoting products, or showing fans ways to improve their golf swing.

During a recent Q&A session online, Spiranac rocked a plunging grey top as she responded to various fan questions that were sent in.

Among them was someone asking, “Are you dating Tom Brady?” to which Spiranac had some interesting comments, including that she might look “crazy” based on all the rumors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her Q&A featuring the Brady question and her response arrived over a month after the seven-time Super Bowl champion finalized his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Paige Spiranac reacts to rumors she’s dating Tom Brady

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Paige Spiranac offered fans some details about all the crazy speculation involving her and Brady, indicating she’s getting a lot of questions about it.

“I’ll tell you how it happened, and no, I’m not dating Tom Brady,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I’ve never met him. I don’t know him, but this guy on Twitter put up a post saying like ‘Tom Brady’s single. He should date Paige for all these reasons.'”

“I don’t respond to it, but then someone else jumped in and said, ‘I met Paige, and she was really cool,’ and someone else jumped in, and he was like, ‘I played with Paige in Pro-Am. She was cool.’

Spiranac said she responded to those commenters to thank them for being so nice with their remarks, and that’s when it became a story, mentioning, “The Post picked it up, and they were like, ‘She didn’t deny it.'”

“I don’t even know him,” Paige said in her Q&A clip (below), adding, “It’s so crazy how like rumors can get out of control over something that was so harmless.”

She said a friend living in the Tampa area asked her if she was dating Brady, and she had to tell them “No.”

Earlier this year, Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in late October 2022.

The NFL star decided to return and play another season with the Tampa Bay Bucs after previously announcing his retirement this past February.

Paige Spiranac formerly married to Steven Tinoco

Spiranac does Q&As every so often on her social media, and in another one earlier this year, she addressed a fan’s question about her marital status.

According to a March 2022 report from New York Post, she took to her Instagram story to tell fans, “I was married. I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

Spiranac married athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018. Based on the Post’s report, Tinoco was supportive of the various content she shares on social media.

It’s unknown when the couple’s breakup happened. Since then, Spiranac hasn’t revealed any other relationships, opting to keep her personal life private.