Paige Spiranac has been busy on and off the golf course, as she has several brand endorsements with golf-related companies.

While the bombshell Instagram model no longer plays professional golf, that hasn’t stopped her from becoming something of a golf influencer, boasting almost 4 million followers on the social media platform alone.

She recently advertised for Club Champion, a golf fitting expert located in every major golf market in the country.

She’s a great sales representative for the brand, as she definitely wears some eye-catching outfits while giving out discount codes.

Paige recently sported a bright pink and white spandex one-piece suit that featured curve-hugging shorts and a backless look with two straps on the sides.

She gave fans a view of herself from the back as she stood in front of a bush outside, holding a golf club behind her.

Her highlighted, caramel blonde hair flowed back behind her shoulders with a small braid on the side, and her makeup looked perfect as always with mascara and lipgloss.

She turned to the side with a speech bubble that said, “Want new clubs? Head to club champion!” Below that, she gave fans a discount code.

Paige Spiranac has given followers a tutorial wearing a favorite pink spandex one-piece

The former pro-golfer, who was recently named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive in June 2022, has worn the same clinging pink one-piece suit a few times on social media.

On September 1, she shared a video of herself on the golf course as she gave followers a lesson on divots and gave a shoutout to people working at golf courses who do all they can to keep the grass looking in top shape.

In the caption, she joked, “Just the tips with Paige! Today we are talking about divots. Share this video with someone who needs divot help❤️.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-Xv9kArZn/

Just two weeks later, still sporting the same stunning spandex exercise outfit, Paige advertised a special edition blade, mallet, and driver from Swag Golf. She was seen slowly walking into the frame, setting up her ball, and hitting it, then looking at the camera with a flirty look as she walked away.

Paige is an ambassador for Club Champion

Paige has been an ambassador for Club Champion for some time now, frequently giving followers her discount code to use at the store.

The influencer is a big fan of one-piece exercise outfits, sporting a black spandex ensemble that featured tight, thigh-skimming shorts and a flattering neckline in her post about the brand.

She turned around and looked over her shoulder confidently as her hair was styled in big waves with a headband cascaded down her shoulders behind her.

In the caption, she gave fans her discount code claiming she had been to Club Champion to test out new drivers, and they were mindblowing. She also reminded everyone that golf season was getting close, so it was time to get ready.