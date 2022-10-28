Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady announce divorce officially finalized

NFL star Tom Brady announced he and Gisele have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Following 13 years of marriage, NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen are officially divorced.

The official announcement arrives after speculation earlier this year that the two were headed for divorce, as rumors several months ago suggested Gisele was upset with Tom’s return to football.

Tom, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, retired following the 2021 NFL season, indicating part of the decision was to spend more time with family.

However, the 45-year-old NFL star un-retired 40 days later, revealing he would return as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Gisele and Brady released separate statements on social media on Friday following Tom’s recent Bucs game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The couple married in 2009 and had two children, sharing a third child with Tom’s ex-girlfriend. Based on Tom and Gisele’s statements, they plan to make their children a top priority following the divorce.

Gisele releases statement about divorce

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Gisele shared a slide announcing she and Tom Brady had finalized their divorce, saying that ending a marriage is “never easy.”

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel indicated she felt “blessed” for the time she had with Tom and only wished “the best” for him following the divorce. She also mentioned that co-parenting would be of the utmost importance.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” Gisele said.

She also requested privacy for her, Tom, and their family “during this sensitive time.”

Speculation was swirling over the past few months about the potential divorce. Last month, Monsters and Critics reported rumors of Gisele and Tom’s arguments over his decision to un-retire.

After rumors about Tom’s potential retirement earlier this year, he officially announced he was retiring from the NFL in February after his team’s loss in the playoffs earlier in the year. He revealed in part of his announcement on social media that he would focus his time and energy on “other things” requiring his attention.

Another part of his retirement statement included him thanking his then-wife Gisele and calling his family his “greatest achievement.”

According to an NFL report, the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his decision to un-retire 40 days later, returning to play quarterback for the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Tom is now in his third season with the Bucs and his 23rd season overall. As of this report, Tampa Bay has struggled in its 2022 NFL season, with Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens dropping the team to 3-5.

Tom Brady reveals divorce is finalized

Tom also took to his Instagram Story on Friday, sharing his statement to confirm the finalization of his divorce. The NFL star indicated he and Gisele arrived at the decision “amicably and with gratitude” for their time together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he said.

He called the divorce decision “painful and difficult” but said they wish each other the best as they embark on their new journeys. Like Gisele, Tom also asked for “respect and privacy” as they “navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

Tom Brady and Gisele to continue co-parenting

In their official divorce statements, Gisele and Tom each mentioned the importance of co-parenting. The couple has three children they co-parented during their 13 years of marriage.

One of those children is John Edward Thomas Moynahan, Tom’s only child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. John Edward Thomas was born in August 2007, nine months after Brady and Moynahan had called it quits.

Brady began dating Gisele in December 2006. They married in February 2009 and had their first child together that December, son Benjamin Rein Brady. In December 2012, Brady and Gisele welcomed a daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, giving them their second child together.

Based on Tom and Gisele’s statements, even though they will move apart, they’ll still be involved in ensuring their kids get plenty of love and support moving forward.