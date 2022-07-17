Noah Schnapp is clear winner in Doja Cat feud, gains over a million new followers

Noah Schnapp at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Following her publicized feud with actor Noah Schnapp, singer Doja Cat saw her social media following drop as many unsubscribed from her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Schnapp has benefited from the situation, as his IG follower count got a significant boost, with over a million followers added since the feud.

Their social media numbers changed after Doja lashed out at Schnapp for sharing private messages in which she’d asked him to help hook her up with his Stranger Things co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Quinn is known for portraying the popular new character Eddie Munson, introduced in the fourth season of Netflix’s popular sci-fi series.

Doja, 26, had gone so far as to call out Schnapp, 17, for some “snake s**t” due to his showing off the messages publicly.

It brought a backlash from fans who mentioned that Schnapp is a minor, resulting in Doja Cat losing over a hundred thousand followers while Schnapp gained a lot more.

Doja Cat feud boosted Noah Schnapp’s IG followers

A week ago, Page Six reported that Doja Cat slammed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing private messages between them. In those messages, Doja had expressed interest in 29-year-old actor Joseph Quinn, asking for Noah to have him contact her.

Schnapp suggested that she slide into Quinn’s DMs and provided her with the actor’s Instagram page details. Following the exchange, Schnapp shared the private message conversation in a video on his official TikTok, where he has 28.5 million followers.

After the conversation became public, Doja shared a video on her Instagram calling out Schnapp as “unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

“Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way,” Doja said to her fans. “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Doja’s criticism of Schnapp ended up costing her on social media. According to Social Blade stats, from Friday, July 8, through Friday, July 15, Doja lost over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Social Blade indicates that Schnapp’s Instagram following surged by over 1.4 million followers during that same period. As of this report, the actor boasts 25.7 million followers on IG compared to 24 million for Doja Cat.

Schnapp says things are ‘all good’ with him and Doja

Following Doja Cat’s lashing out at Noah Schnapp, the actor deleted his TikTok video. He also said he apologized to Doja, and she did the same to him.

“Yeah, I mean, look, I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings. So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted,'” Schnapp shared with Variety.

“It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two minute thing,” he shared.

Noah Schnapp is known for his role as main character Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The series recently released its fourth season featuring a major revelation on-screen with his character conveying feelings towards friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) in an emotional scene.

Schnapp said they spent “hours and hours” shooting the scene, and he was “bawling” while “going all out the whole day.”

“I love just playing with Will. This scene was really important for him, because it really solidified that truth, that he loves his best friend and he doesn’t know how to tell him,” he said.

Stranger Things Season 4 episodes are available on Netflix.