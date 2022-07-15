Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp confirms Will is gay and ‘he does love Mike’

Noah Schnapp has confirmed that Will Byers is gay. Pic credit: Netflix

Will Byers has been a main character of Stranger Things from the very beginning, even though he was absent for most of the first season, he was still the main plot: Where is Will?

After being rescued from the Upside Down, things never really got easier for Will— not only was he possessed by the Mind Flayer, but he seemed to be left behind as his friends began pursuing girls and stopped caring as much about Dungeons and Dragons, their favorite tabletop game that Will desperately wanted to keep playing with his friends.

Throughout the show, fans have wondered if Will’s character is gay, as some have admitted they see a lot of their younger selves in the character as he doesn’t connect with his friends and doesn’t seem to be interested in romance.

In Season 4, fans see a touching scene where Will comforts his best friend Mike while they search for Eleven.

The emotional scene was more of a confession that Will was in love with Mike, and Noah Schnapp confirmed that this was the case in a recent interview with Variety.

“I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. … I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong,” Noah revealed.

He continued, “Will has always felt like that. … Will has never really found anywhere to fit in. I think that’s why so many people come up to me and tell me that they love Will and they resonate with him so much, because it’s such a real character.”

Later on, viewers watched as Will’s older brother Jonathan showed his brother some support, a scene that was later added following the van scene.

Stranger Things writers added in Will and Jonathan’s scene to add support

After the van scene was aired and Jonathan knowingly looked into the rearview mirror at his younger brother, the writers had to add in another scene to show some brotherly love.

That scene happens to be the scene in the pizzeria where Jonathan tells Will that he loves and accepts him regardless of what anyone else says or thinks.

Noah added, “It’s also very important for people to see that Will is not alone — because all we ever see of him is struggling and feeling depressed and that he can’t be himself. Jonathan is talking to him in code — it’s just the perfect way to tell someone like Will that he cares about him and he accepts him no matter what. I think it was really wholesome.”

Noah Schnapp avoided spoiling Will’s sexuality in the past

Before Season 4 Volume 1 aired, Noah was asked about Will’s sexuality and advised that it was “up to the audience’s interpretation.”

As it turns out, he knew what Season 4 had in store and didn’t want to spoil anything for fans by confirming that Will was gay before the show aired.

Though the writers have not explicitly said that Will is gay, the heavy hints caused speculation. Noah’s confirmation is somewhat of a relief, though some fans hope to see a confirmation written in the show.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.