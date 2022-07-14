Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things apologized to Doja Cat, says they’re good now

Noah Schnapp says that all is well between him and Doja Cat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp faced some heat from Doja Cat recently when he shared private messages between him and the singer on his TikTok account.

Doja slid into Noah’s direct messages to ask if there was any way that he could hook her up with his costar, Joseph Quinn.

Noah seemed to find the interaction to be super hilarious as he directed Doja to Joseph’s Instagram page and then ended up sharing the messages with his TikTok followers.

Though Doja had some harsh words for the young actor, the two have reportedly made up, and all is well again.

Taking to TikTok once more, Noah shared a video of himself playing a game using a TikTok filter but took to his comment section to give an update on the drama.

In the comments, he revealed that he apologized to Doja and everything is fine between them now that it’s all said and done.

Noah Schnapp says he has ‘no hard feelings’ toward Doja Cat

Noah shared a video of himself playing a mathematical game using a TikTok filter, captioning the video, “Beat my score.” In the background, Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More was playing.

However, fans were more struck by his top comment than the actual video.

Noah wrote, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings [two heart emojis].”

Pic credit: @noahschnapp/TikTok

Although Noah says everything is fine between him and the rapper, some fans still aren’t thrilled with the way Doja handled the situation.

Doja Cat under fire for comments about Noah Schnapp

While Noah says everything is fine between him and Doja Cat, some fans still aren’t thrilled with the way she handled the situation, given the fact that Noah is 17 years old and she is 26.

Largely, fans didn’t appreciate her insulting Noah when she called him a “snake” in her Instagram Live call-out post.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the drama between the two, given how silly the incident really was.

Most users were in disbelief that she would pick a fight with a teenager, with one writing, “this is really the antagonist in Doja Cat’s life [right now],” along with a picture of a young Noah Schnapp in a long brunette wig.

this is really the antagonist in doja cat’s life rn pic.twitter.com/1J60IpHpAp — ً (@DlCKLACE) July 8, 2022

Another user shared an image of what appears to be a young Finn Wolfhard giving his middle finger to the camera. At the top of Finn’s picture, the caption reads, “the strangest thing was that i trusted u.” The Twitter user wrote, “Doja Cat in Noah’s [direct messages right now].”

doja cat in noah’s dms rn pic.twitter.com/EBTb2w0jb6 — charly ࿐˚.✦ (@ENBYFUGO) July 8, 2022

Another user noted how ridiculous it was that this situation even happened, writing, “never in my life did I think I’d witness Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp beefing.”

never in my life did i think i’d witness doja cat and noah schnapp beefing pic.twitter.com/jJpPs5v32c — abby (@1989SFIER) July 8, 2022

Fortunately for both stars, the drama seemed short-lived as they are now moving on and forward. Whether or not Joseph Quinn will reach out to Doja Cat remains to be seen.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.