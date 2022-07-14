Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn also featured in Game of Thrones

Joseph Quinn stars as Eddie Munson in Season 4 of Stranger Things. Pic credit: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

It is no secret that Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was a huge fan favorite in the recently dropped Season 4 of Stranger Things.

However, before he became the heavy metal D&D addict that we all know and love, he actually had a cameo in Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Joseph Quinn had a cameo in Game of Thrones

But before Quinn was a star in Stranger Things, he took on a cameo role in another epic fandom.

Back in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) had finally made the seasons-long trek from King’s Landing, where she saw her father beheaded, to Winterfell. Here, she hoped to meet up with her family for the first time since the terrible event — but Joseph Quinn was not having any of that, according to Fansided.

Quinn played a Winterfell guard named Koner and only appeared in one scene.

He and another guard are tasked with protecting the entrance to Winterfell. Having never laid eyes on Arya, the pair don’t believe that she is Sansa Stark’s (Sophie Turner) younger sister.

“Arya Stark’s dead,” Koner said when Arya announced who she was.

Arya then tries to prove who she is and asks the guards to speak to previous Stark confidantes — both of which are now dead.

She then asks for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) but he is miles away and unable to help either.

Koner then tells Arya to “best f**k off” rather than waste their time.

The youngest Stark lady will have none of that, though, and convinces the two guards to let her inside. They finally relent and tell Arya to sit down while they work out what is going on.

Of course, with all that Arya has learned in her escape from King’s Landing, she is not there when they return, having sneaked off to find her own way back to her sister, Sansa. They then have to explain to Sansa what happened under their watch.

You can check out Quinn’s full performance in Game of Thrones below.

Joseph Quinn rocked Season 4 of Stranger Things

Eddie Munson burst into Season 4 of Stranger Things as the head of the Hellfire Club. Viewers grew to love the character, who was a serial repeater of his senior year and a fan of heavy metal music.

Of course, this is the 80s, and “Satanic Panic” was huge then, so having Eddie head a Dungeons and Dragons group at high school and being an obvious metalhead led to some pretty unfounded assumptions by other characters in Stranger Things.

This also led to the character being accused of murdering Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien).

However, against the odds, Eddie remained hidden from the authorities — and Chrissy’s boyfriend — and eventually ended up giving up his own life in an attempt to save Hawkins from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.