Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child two weeks after 9th baby arrived

Nick Cannon attending the Los Angeles premiere of Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain at Regal L.A. Live Stadium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Nick Cannon announced on social media that he welcomed his 10th child, his third with Brittany Bell. The pair are parents to a boy, Golden, and a daughter, Powerful Queen.

This comes a little over two weeks after the television host welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon — his first with Lanisha Cole.

The 41-year-old has another child on the way with Abby De La Rosa, who recently defended her relationship with Cannon, revealing that she is monogamous.

Additionally, Cannon recently celebrated the milestone of his baby boy with reality TV star Bre Tiesi turning three months old.

The Wild N’ Out opened up about the guilt he felt about not being able to spend time with his children before welcoming three more with one on the way.

In an interview earlier this year, he opened up about his son Zen Cannon, who tragically passed away of brain cancer at five months old.

“One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn’t get to spend time, like I really wanted to, with Zen,” adding that he felt “guilty for not being there every day” with his other children.

Nick Cannon names tenth child, Rise Messiah Cannon

“Another Blessing!!!” Nick wrote in a celebratory video announcing the birth of his tenth child Rise Messiah. He praised his baby mother Bell for teaching him about parenthood in a lengthy caption.

“I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. @missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” he wrote, continuing:

“For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay!”

Cannon revealed that Brittany Bell’s child delivery was difficult in the same post, writing:

“Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾.”

Twitter reacts to Nick Cannon announcing his tenth child

Nick Cannon has been under heavy criticism on social media for having numerous children with different women.

A Twitter user shared a meme suggested, Nick won’t get to know half his children.

Nick Cannon with half of his kids pic.twitter.com/rdtr6lNO9I — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 1, 2022

Another joked that Nick Cannon would one day have as many children as his first baby mother, Mariah Carey has No.1 hit records (19).

Nick Cannon is about to have as many kids as Mariah has numbers ones… pic.twitter.com/5XdcUSzy5F — Zacky (@LustForCarey) September 30, 2022

One shared a joke, comparing the television host to a male seahorse giving birth.

This reminds me of Nick Cannon https://t.co/zqcDWlz1Q2 — Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) September 27, 2022

Cannon was also compared to rapper NBA Youngboy who reportedly has 10 children with eight different women.

Nick Cannon and NBA Youngboy running into each other outside the delivery rooms pic.twitter.com/gZqVqB5KEN — Petty Bridgewater (@incognegraux) September 30, 2022

Cannon lashed out at his haters when announcing the birth of his ninth child with Lanisha Cole last month.