Abby De La Rosa defends ‘polyamorous relationship’ with Nick Cannon, reveals whether she is monogamous

Nick Cannon at The Masked Singer premiere karaoke event at The Peppermint Club. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Abby De La Rosa opened up about her relationship with Nick Cannon and said she is unbothered by critics of her polyamorous situation with the Hollywood star in a new interview.

Cannon announced that he welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole today, and De La Rosa is currently pregnant with his tenth child and is expecting his eleventh child with Bell.

De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Cannon last year.

Bre Tiesi, who welcomed her first child with the Wild’ N Out host in July, gave some insight into how the baby mothers communicate with Cannon in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We all can go through the assistant to make sure it’s on the calendar if there’s something important but anything you say you need from him this man always shows up,” she said.

De La Rosa has opened up further about dating Nick Cannon and got defensive about motherhood.

Abby De La Rosa denies that she suffers from low self-esteem by sharing Cannon

De La Rosa appeared on the Lovers and Friends podcast to discuss her relationship with the Wild N’ Out host. She said the pair have an “open relationship” and admitted she gets triggered when her parenting is criticized.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said, according to PEOPLE magazine.

“I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she continued, noting, “When it comes to being a mom, I don’t think I’ve even scratched the surface.”

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

She was also challenged on the podcast about 50-50 parenting, admitting that Cannon is “spread thin.”

Cannon’s children with multiple women have been a trending topic on social media, with some accusing the television host of being irresponsible while others speculated about his health.

Abby De La Rosa says she is monogamous by choice

Abby said Nick is her “primary partner” and that she’s been “monogamous by choice” during her pregnancy.

De La Rosa also said that she is open to a monogamous relationship in the future and denied that Cannon has orgies with his baby mothers.