Nick Cannon reveals feeling ‘heavy guilt’ for not spending more time with late son Zen

Nick Cannon says he feels guilty for not spending more time with late son, Zen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Nick Cannon has revealed that he feels guilty about not spending more time with his late son, Zen.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen in 2021 and had to say goodbye just five months later.

Zen passed away due to a brain tumor in December 2021.

Nick Cannon revealed guilt about not spending more time with his kids

Cannon appeared on the podcast, The Language of Love, with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday.

He spoke about the guilt he feels surrounding his late son, Zen: “One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn’t get to spend time, like I really wanted to, with Zen.”

He added that he has other children of a similar age for whom he feels “guilty for not being there every day.”

“I walk around with a backpack full of guilt,” Cannon said. “But at least I know that the harder that I work, then it makes the guilt easier to deal with.”

Cannon said that providing for his children financially lessens the guilt he feels for not being there with them physically.

Cannon revealed that all his kids were planned

Besides Zen, Cannon has six other children, and one on the way.

He is father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. He also welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. He shares two children, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. He is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

Berman asked Cannon if “most of these pregnancies were unplanned.”

Cannon replied, “I’m never gonna say that… I’m going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child.”

He continued, “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much — if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’”

Cannon also admitted that his eighth child may be his last: “I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore. Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can give them] – especially my kids.”