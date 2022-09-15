Nick Cannon welcomes baby no. 9 with a new baby mother

Nick Cannon is all smiles on Skid Role for a Christmas celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Nick Cannon surprised his fans by announcing his ninth child – a first with a new baby mama, LaNisha Cole.

Unlike some of his other baby mothers, the Masked Singer host did not reveal Cole, 40, was pregnant with his child before she gave birth.

The 41-year-old appears to have had at least three women pregnant at the same time this year.

In July, he welcomed his first child with realtor Bre Tiesi and is reportedly expecting his 10th child with Abby De La Rosa in October and 11th with Brittany Bell.

It was just last year when Cannon pledged to be celibate after his therapist advised him to “chill out,” but admitted he didn’t make it to 2022 during an appearance on the podcast Lip Service with Angela Yee.

The Wild n Out star said on the podcast that he suffered from depression after the death of his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott and cited the tragedy as why he ended his attempt at celibacy. His son Zen Cannon died at five months old from brain cancer.

Nick Cannon says he is ‘in awe’ of LaNisha Cole, reveals his son’s unusual name

Cannon shared a sweet tribute to his sixth baby mama LaNisha Cole with the announcement of his baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

“I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he wrote on the Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair on a hospital bed.

He appears to hit back at his critics for having children with multiple women in the lengthy post, writing, “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be, he wrote continuing:

“Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

The Hollywood star said he has “tough skin” and asked critics to “project all criticism and cynicism” toward himself rather than the mother of his children.

Cannon also appeared to address rumors that he has multiple children due to his health issues and asked for prayers.

Nick Cannon admitted his battle with Lupus was a factor in having more children

Nick Cannon has opened up in the past about why he has so many children. In 2016, Cannon was hospitalized with Lupus and had lived with the autoimmune disorder for about 10 years.

In 2017, he appeared on the Howard Stern show and stated he was “probably gonna die sooner than most people” as a reason for not practicing safe sex, according to the NY Daily News.

In a more recent conversation on his radio show with City Girls rappers Yung Miami and JT, Cannon insisted that his children were planned when the rappers advised him to use protection.