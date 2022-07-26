Bre Tiesi gives birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child

Bre Tiesi in 2019 at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Driven. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Nick Cannon welcomed his eighth child with a first-time mother, Bre Tiesi.

The pair announced that they were expecting a baby boy in January after photos of their gender reveal party was leaked to the media.

Cannon has eight children with five women and has spoken openly about his unconventional love life.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has two kids named Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He has another pair of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa, who announced her pregnancy with his ninth child.

His late son Zen whom he shared with Alyssa Scott tragically died last December from brain cancer.

Bre Tiesi reveals she had a ‘natural unmedicated’ home birth

The 31-year-old model shared intimate photos of her home birth with Nick Cannon.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely, she wrote continuing:

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗”

In the photos, Tiesi and Cannon are in a bathtub together as she prepared to welcome their son named Legendary Love.

In the caption, she also revealed that she documented her birth.

“** The Vlog of my birth is now LIVE on my YouTube. I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife’s and hypno birthing. It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth 🙏🏼.”

Nick and Bre’s son needed ‘respiratory support’ after birth

In a YouTube video, Bre takes her followers through the process of giving birth.

Tiesi said she used pressure point massages and “the salad” to help induce labor.

The 31-year-old model revealed she gave birth on June 28, and the baby boy was eight pounds and 10 ounces.

She said her baby had a “long crown caused by a nucal hand” and he needed “a little respiratory support” from their midwife.

Tiesi also shared that she “noticed he wasn’t crying” before Legendary is seen crying in her arms, calling it the best sound she ever heard.

She also praised Nick Cannon, who assisted her during the birth, calling the Hollywood star an “amazing partner.”