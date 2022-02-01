Bre Tiesi breaks silence after baby news with Nick Cannon is revealed, is ‘horrified’ moment was ‘exploited’

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are expecting a child. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Bre Tiesi has spoken out on how she feels about her and Nick Cannon’s baby news being revealed.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a message with her fans.

She wrote that she was “excited and filled with joy” since she found out that she was pregnant.

However, that excitement quickly turned into feeling exploited.

Bre continued, “I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ.”

She ended the post by thanking those who have surrounded her during the pregnancy.

Brie Tiesi’s message about pregnancy reveal. Pic Credit: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s gender reveal party

The message from Tiesi comes just days after photos of her and Cannon’s gender reveal party went viral.

According to TMZ, the pair held the party in Malibu on January 30th. Photos show family and friends celebrating with them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Photos were also captured of Tiesi and Cannon holding hands and cradling her baby bump.

There was also a photo of guests holding unloaded party poppers, with blue confetti surrounding them, hinting that the pair are expecting a baby boy.

On Monday, Cannon confirmed on his talk show that he and Tiesi are indeed expecting a child. He shared that he was in a “great space.” He also spoke about his love for all of his children and his excitement to have another child.

Nick Cannon talks death of son and pregnancy announcement

Cannon explained during his talk show that he was careful with the pregnancy announcement because he wanted to respect his late son, Zen, and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott. He admitted that he struggled with certain thoughts surrounding a pregnancy announcement: “‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’”

He continued, “We didn’t expect Zen to pass away…All of the news was so unexpected. I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”

Cannon explained that he knew about the pregnancy for a while, but was stuck on what to do: “And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open.”