Nick Cannon admits he’ll ‘never have a love’ like he did with Mariah Carey 

Nick Cannon admits he will never have a love like Mariah Carey. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/HenryMcgee/Globe Photos, Inc.

Nick Cannon appeared on a podcast yesterday, and the comedian professed his love for his original baby mama, award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

Nick and Mariah were married from 2008 to 2016, and the relationship brought twins Moroccan and Monroe, born in April 2011. The two remain proud co-parents, but both parties inevitably moved on from the relationship.

Nick’s latest love is his soon-to-be baby mama, model Bre Tiesi.

However, Nick appeared nostalgic on the recent podcast appearance, describing the “fairytale” romance with Mariah, and expressing a sadness that he would never have a love like that again.

Nick was a guest on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast yesterday, and of course, the topic of love and baby mamas came up. The former All That star explained that he lets love flow naturally, without strict rules about when certain relationship milestones should occur.

During the heartfelt interview, Nick said he would never, “have a love like I had with Mariah” again.

Nick Cannon says he will never have a love like Mariah Carey again

Nick told the host, Tee, “I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude.”

He reminisced about his time with Mariah and said, “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way.”

Nick continued, “I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last month, Nick had marriage on his mind, although he admitted he wasn’t great at it. He said during an interview with Shelley Wade, “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me.”

Nick Cannon has several children with different women

After his split with Mariah Carey, Nick had a son named Golden in 2017 with model Brittany Bell. The two also welcomed their daughter Powerful Queen in December 2020.

Nick had another set of twins named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. Last month, Abby announced she was pregnant with a third child, and speculation that Nick was the father swirled, something she denied.

Nick had a seventh child with singer Alyssa Scott named Zen, but he tragically passed away from brain cancer last December.

The 41-year-old announced his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi, due this year.