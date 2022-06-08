Nick Cannon confirms he has more children on the way after ‘trying’ celibacy

Nick Cannon has seven children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Nick Cannon confirms that he has more babies on the way after expressing a desire to become celibate.

The TV host and comedian has made headlines recently after welcoming three children by two women within a month.

In June 2021, Cannon had twin sons with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and later that month, his seventh child, a son named Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, Zen died at five months old after a battle with brain cancer.

Following the death of his son, the 41-year-old announced his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon explains why celibacy didn’t work

During an interview with the podcast Lip Service, Angela Yee asked Canon about a rumor that he has three babies on the way.

In response, he said, “When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at?” before erupting in laughter, adding: “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

The Wild N’ Out host then teased having more children in 2022 than last year when he welcomed three.

Yee then addressed Cannon’s previous pledge to be celibate then he recalled his therapist telling him that he “needed to chill out,” adding: “So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy.’ And that was like October … I didn’t even make it to [January].”

“I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff … I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December … the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.'”

Cannon continued by blaming his mental health for his uptick in sexual activity:

“I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f***ing like crazy … So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong … I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

Pregnant Abby De La Rose denies having children with Nick Cannon for money

Abby De La Rose went live on Instagram to respond to questions about her relationship with Nick Cannon.

She denied that her relationship with Cannon was about money while acknowledging the “blessings that come with this.” De La Rosa has two children with Cannon and is currently pregnant.

Earlier this week, she announced that she is pregnant but has not revealed whether Nick Cannon is the father.

The radio host is expecting his eighth child, a son, with Bre Tiesi and he appears to have plans for many more bundles of joy.