Nick Cannon treats Brittany Bell to a romantic dinner while expecting baby with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon spends time with Brittany Bell while awaiting a new baby with Bre Tiesi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Nick Cannon is expecting a baby soon with Bre Tiesi, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying dinner on Monday night with another baby mama, Brittany Bell.

Bell is the mother of two of Cannon’s children, Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1.

Cannon is the father of five other children with three other women. Earlier this month, when asked about the mothers all getting along on The Big Tigger Morning Show, he said that it’s okay if the mothers of his children don’t get along with each other and is currently expecting baby number eight with Tiesi this summer.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell enjoy a romantic Memorial Day dinner

Now it seems that Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell may be back on in their on-again, off-again romance — at least if their Monday night dinner date is proof.

Cannon and Bell were spotted together on Memorial Day as they exited Nobu following a romantic dinner date.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell share dinner at Nobu on Monday night. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bell was dressed to impress, wearing a silky, white bustier and matching white trousers. She topped the look with a cotton-candy pink blazer and a gold Louis Vuitton purse.

The 41-year-old multihyphenate kept his look simple in head-to-toe black.

As the pair exited the upscale eatery to get in a white Rolls Royce, Cannon leaned past the valet to open Bell’s door and help her inside.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi share loving maternity photos

Nick Cannon’s dinner date with Brittany Bell comes just days after he and Bre Tiesi shared maternity photos where they look very coupled up.

In the photos, which you can see here, Cannon and Tiesi held hands and kissed while standing in ankle-deep water on the beach. In other images, he’s seen cradling her bare baby bump as she poses in an orange bikini and sarong.

In yet another photo, the Wild N Out host can be seen holding his soon-to-be fifth baby mama from behind in a protective pose.

Nick Cannon’s relationship with Brittany Bell and Bre Tiesi is not known. He made it clear on his Big Tigger Morning Show appearance earlier this month that he gets along with all of the mothers of his children, and by the looks of it, he is definitely on good terms with at least these two.