Nick Cannon celebrates his son Golden’s birthday with an incredible Black Panther themed party

Nick Cannon celebrates his son Golden’s birthday with Black Panther themed party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Nick Cannon celebrated his son Golden Sagon’s fifth birthday Black Panther style.

Cannon posted photos and videos of the Black Panther-themed party to his Instagram account on Monday.

Nick Cannon celebrates his son’s birthday with a Black Panther themed party

Cannon posted a video that showed guests playing in a ball pit, eating all sorts of sweets and dancing on an illuminated dance floor.

They had a foam party, where the children played with bubbles while wearing goggles. The party included a piñata and face painting for the kids.

The video and photos show Cannon, Golden and Golden’s mother, Brittany Bell, dressed up in Black Panther costumes. Cannon showed his appreciation for all the work Bell put into organizing the party.

He wrote in the caption of the video: “Mommy @missbbell threw the most amazing celebration for our young King! Thank you for your tireless effort, compassion, care, strength, intuitiveness and most importantly LOVE for our family.”

He continued, “Every meticulous detail doesn’t go unnoticed, you are amazing @missbbell and our 5 year old son feels it all and he is only going to continue to strive because Mommy loves so deeply and only wants him to be the best Super Hero we know he can be!! We love you King Golden!!!”

Nick Cannon’s children

Cannon is the father of seven children.

He shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with singer Mariah Carey and shares his son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Bell. He has another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also had a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, Zen passed away due to a brain tumor in December.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He recently held a gender reveal party with Tiesi, revealing that the baby will be a boy.

Nick Cannon recently revealed that his children were not unplanned

Last week, Cannon appeared on the Language of Love podcast.

He spoke to Dr. Laura Berman about relationships, monogamy and the fact that his children were all planned.

Cannon told Berman, “Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’”