Model makes history as first Victoria’s Secret with Down syndrome– Check out her pictures

A model is making history as the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

Sofia Jirau is the first model with Down syndrome to represent Victoria’s Secret. At 24 years old, the Puerto Rican model represents the lingerie company in new advertisements. In Instagram posts, Sofia writes in Spanish about her feat as a Victoria’s Secret first.

She has previously walked at New York Fashion Week, debuting on February 10, 2020.

Victoria’s Secret is rebranding after allegations of abuse. The lingerie company is working to become more relatable and inclusive.

Sofia Jirau is a Puerto Rican model, and she is making history as the first model with Down syndrome to model for Victoria’s Secret. The model’s Instagram has Victoria’s Secret pictures and videos featuring her work.

Sofia poses in a floral push-up bra which is part of the Love Cloud collection in the black and white photo.

She wears a necklace with the letters S-O-F-I-A; the model has an accessory line called Alavett.

In a Spanish caption, the model writes, “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

The comment section is full of words of encouragement– Victoria’s Secret said, “Thank you for being a part of our VS Family.”

Photographer Zoey Grossman writes, “queen!”

New creative director Raúl Martinez is the mastermind behind the Love Cloud Collection. The Love Cloud Collection is an underwear line, and advertisements feature Jirau and 17 other women.

After backlash, Victoria’s Secret decided to promote more diverse models and body types.

Victoria’s Secret takes a hit after scandals

Victoria’s Secret has undergone numerous scandals in the past few years, as the Me Too movement has swept the country.

A New York Times article unearthed allegations of misogyny in the company and revealed the friendship between Lex Wexner and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Billionaire Lex Wexner is the founder of L Brands and was the owner of Victoria’s Secret.

Ed Razek, a top executive for Victoria’s Secret, reportedly was inappropriate over the years, receiving several sexual harassment claims. The NYT describes an incident with Bella Hadid, where he made inappropriate comments.

Bella left the company to walk for Savage X Fenty but recently returned to take back her power.

Victoria’s Secret rebrands its image and seeks a revival

Victoria’s Secret recently did away with its famous angels. Former Victoria’s Secret Angels include Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Giselle Bundchen.

New representatives for the brand are Megan Rapinoe, LGBTQ activist Valentina Sampaio and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.