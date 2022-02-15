Bella Hadid strips down to her peach and white bra and panty set for Victoria’s Secret

Bella Hadid wears Victoria’s Secret bra and panty set for a new Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Bella Hadid is back with Victoria’s Secret, and she is showing it in a big way.

The model, who started with Victoria’s Secret PINK in 2015, promoted the company through her Instagram.

The middle Hadid sibling posted four new photos, and a video, for fans to see. The pictures feature Bella in Victoria’s Secret lingerie, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bella Hadid wears a feminine bra and panty set for Valentines Day

The five new additions to Bella Hadid’s Instagram included four photos and one video, all for Victoria’s Secret.

The first picture shows the view of Bella from the waist up, her hair blowing as she wears a pink push-up bra with lace and floral detail.

The second photo features Bella with models Adut Akech Bior and Imaan Hammam. Imaan wore a pink floral nighty, Adut wore a purple lingerie bodysuit, and Bella with her pink lingerie set. Her lingerie set also features pink panties and a garter belt. Bella and Imaan smile in the third picture, with their arms around each other.

The fourth part of the Instagram post is an artistic video featuring shadows of Bella as she smiled, walked around an apartment, and opened the door.

The caption read, “Happy V-Day from US to YOU!”♥️

Bella’s friends and fans approved! Zoey Grossman wrote, “i love you my B,” to which Hadid responded, “I love You more my Zzzzzzzz.”

Bella Hadid recently quit drinking alcohol

Bella Hadid made headlines when she announced that she quit drinking alcohol.

The model is co-founder of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic drink with adaptogenic herbs, nootropics, and botanicals. She drinks her new Kin Euphorics beverage instead of alcohol.

Kin offers Hadid the boost she needs, “I drink this when I have crippling anxiety and I can’t leave my house or when I’m not gonna drink alcohol but still want to loosen up and be able to speak to people and socialize.”

Quitting alcohol has allowed Bella to stop the cycle of drinking and regretting. She says, “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Bella Hadid’s history as a Victoria’s Secret model

In 2015, Bella started modeling for Victoria’s Secret Pink, and she began dating singer The Weeknd.

The singer performed at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret show, where Bella walked the runway, although she and The Weeknd were taking a break. Bella told E! News, “This is his second year performing, and I think he’s going to kill it. There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance.”

Bella Hadid left the company amid Victoria’s Secret controversy and walked for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. She and The Weeknd reunited in 2017, calling it quits again in 2019.

The 25-year-old model recently rejoined Victoria’s Secret. She says her rejoining was, “Really about taking my power back and having the power over my body be released to myself again.”