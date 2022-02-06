Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Super Bowl ad for AT&T jokes about same high school, marriages to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore appear in Super Bowl ad for AT&T. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson & Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

In a 2022 Super Bowl ad for AT&T, actresses Mila Kunis and Demi Moore will share the screen, bringing Ashton Kutcher’s wife and ex-wife on stage together for a funny moment.

The commercial presents both women as having attended the same high school, and each believes she’s won the same award being presented at the event.

As the two women appear on stage together for the commercial promoting AT&T Fiber, they then come to an interesting realization about their lives.

Watch Mila Kunis and Demi Moore in AT&T Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about the big game but also the lineup of Super Bowl commercials. This year’s game will feature ads starring various celebs, including Lindsay Lohan in a Planet Fitness ad, Megan Thee Stallion for Cheetos and Doritos, and Jason Bateman helping to promote Hyundai.

An AT&T advertisement called A Lot In Common stars Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, with the actresses both anticipating they’ve won the “Most Admired Alum” award at the same high school event.

The two women approach the stage at the same time, ultimately walking up to await their win. However, it’s neither of them as another former classmate, Anna Gomez, has won due to having the fastest internet around, thanks to AT&T Fiber internet service.

The award presenter mentions Anna’s family “has super-fast gaming, and they stream movies in 8K” thanks to AT&T Fiber.

Meanwhile, as Demi Moore and Mila Kunis remain on stage, Moore says she had no idea that she and Kunis even attended the same high school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We have a lot in common,” Kunis replies, in what’s a nod to their marriages to actor Ashton Kutcher among other things.

Did Mila Kunis and Demi Moore attend same school?

The Super Bowl commercial is spot on as far as Kunis and Moore sharing commonalities. The biggest one is that they both have actor Ashton Kutcher in common.

Demi Moore, 59, married Kutcher back in 2005, five years after divorcing actor Bruce Willis. Moore and Kutcher were married until 2013, when they divorced over “irreconcilable differences.”

Mila Kunis, 38, dated actor Macaulay Culkin for eight years, with their relationship ending in 2010. She married Ashton Kutcher in 2015.

As far as attending the same high school, it’s not entirely fictional for the Super Bowl commercial. While Demi Moore was born in New Mexico, her stepfather frequently changed jobs, requiring the family to move a lot. It eventually brought them to West Hollywood, California, where Moore attended Fairfax High School.

It’s been mentioned that Moore dropped out of high school at age 16 to pursue modeling and acting.

According to a 2001 People report, Kunis used an on-set tutor while filming the popular sitcom That ’70s Show during her high school years. However, she also attended Fairfax High School, which Kunis said she transferred to due to being kicked out of the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES) in ninth grade for having too many absences because of her filming schedule.

Kunis and Moore are listed among Fairfax High School’s notable alumni, proving they attended the same school, just obviously not in the same years.

That’s not all they have in common, though. Both actresses have been nominated at least once for Golden Globes for their movie work. Moore was nominated in 1991 for Ghost and 1997 for If These Walls Could Talk, while Kunis got the nomination in 2011 for Black Swan.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 13, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30/5:30c on NBC.