Ashton Kutcher’s net worth is higher because he ignored Mila Kunis over Bitcoin and Uber

Actor Ashton Kutcher is worth quite a bit as it is, but his net worth wouldn’t have been as high if he had listened to his wife Mila Kunis nearly a decade ago.

In addition to his acting career, Kutcher has also invested in all sorts of companies and projects over the years.

However, the 43-year-old almost skipped a few investments that are hugely valuable today, including Bitcoin and Uber, on the advice of his wife.

Kunis told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert she was against both those investments when her That ’70s Show co-star originally talked to her about them. Luckily for their bank account, Kutcher ignored her.

Mila Kunis revealed bad advice she gave Ashton Kutcher while dating

During her appearance on The Late Show, which saw Kunis talk about her new movie Four Good Days, Colbert also brought up how good her husband is as a venture capitalist.

Among his success stories are Airbnb and Skype. Kunis told Colbert that Ashton talks to her about ideas he’s considering, and sometimes her advice isn’t the most helpful.

“The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening,” Mila shared, adding, “He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”

Kunis mentioned she’s pretty good at helping Ashton with consumer goods concepts involving mothers and families. However, she struggles with some of the other venture capitalist ideas. Examples she gave are Uber and Bitcoin, both of which would have really been wise for anyone to back early, in hindsight.

“Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s kind of like a ride share … kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,'” she shared with Colbert. “I was like, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.'”

She added that Kutcher wanted her to test it out but she became “furious at him” that he wanted her to get into a car with a stranger.

“Second time, he sat me down and was like, ‘Hey, Babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy,'” Mila said, “He’s like, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’ — this is eight-plus years ago — ‘it’s called Bitcoin.'”

Kunis said at the time that her biggest concern was that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency weren’t FDIC-insured. Ashton told her that was part of the concept behind it all, though.

“And I was like, ‘Well, I think this is a horrible idea,'” Mila told Colbert. “And he went, ‘Cool, we’re investing in it.’ So he didn’t listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time.”

Colbert then asked if they got into Bitcoin eight years ago and she confirmed they did, prompting a “Damn girl” reaction as Colbert took off his glasses.

“I’ve never been happier to be wrong!” Kunis added, mentioning that she uses both crypto and Uber now.

What is Ashton Kutcher’s net worth and Bitcoin price?

Thankfully, Kutcher got into Uber and Airbnb early on, as well as cryptocurrency, all of which boosted his current net worth over the years. He missed out on getting into Snapchat early on, because he didn’t “get it,” according to Just Jared.

His net worth stems from his time spent as a model, actor, entrepreneur, and investor. He’s reportedly invested early in many successful startups, including Spotify, Soundcloud, Neighborly, and Shazam.

The 43-year-old star of That ’70s Show, Two and a Half Men, and movies, including Jobs, was at one time the highest-paid actor on television. He made $800,000 per episode for Two and a Half Men after he became a replacement for actor Charlie Sheen. That reportedly gave him approximately $20 million per season.

Kutcher has a net worth of approximately $200 million, according to online estimates. Many reports gave this as his net worth earlier this year, although it’s hard to know exactly how much money he has. His net worth could be moving higher each day, though, with the recent upwards movement in the cryptocurrency market.

It’s unknown how much Kutcher invested into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, but he was definitely on the right side of things. As of the time of writing, the price of one bitcoin was over $56,000.

Exactly eight years ago, one bitcoin had a price of $225.

Despite Kunis’s bad advice, it seems Kutcher still happy with his decision to tie the knot with her. The pair have now been married since 2015 and share two kids — along with a little bit of money.